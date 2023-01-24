Expecto symphonum! BSO family concert presents music of 'Harry Potter'

Local audiences don't need to pick up a book or turn on the TV to enter the world of "Harry Potter." On Feb. 4, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will bring music from the beloved film franchise to its family matinee concert.
To conclude the concert, the orchestra will perform selections from John Williams's score for "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," the first movie in the series.
Prior to that suite of music, the performance will offer a selection of short, classical and pops pieces aimed at introducing the different instruments of the orchestra. Music includes an excerpt from Tchaikovsky's "Serenade for Springs," movement 1, Leroy Anderson's "Plink, Plank, Plunk!"; Mendelssohn's Piano Concerto No. 1, movement 1; and Aaron Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man."
Local music teacher Paige Burzlaff joins the symphony as the narrator for the performance, and Bakersfield Youth Symphony Orchestra concerto winner, Neil Xu will be featured as guest performer.
Families are welcome at all BSO subscription concerts, but the shorter performance and more interactive pre-show program and activities are geared specifically toward families with children.
"We wanted to create an event that would be fun, engaging, and affordable for every family in our community — even families with children who aren’t ready to sit through a whole evening concert,” said Kendra Green, the Bakersfield Symphony director of education engagement, in a news release.
Doors open at 1 p.m. for pre-concert activities in the lobby including a free children’s art project, refreshments and a performance by students from the Bakersfield Youth Symphony. Attendees are encouraged to dress in "Harry Potter"-themed costumes.
The concert begins at 2 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets are $20 (plus fees) for adults, $10 for children and students, and are available at bsonow.org/purchase or by calling 661-323-7928.