Expecto symphonum! BSO family concert presents music of 'Harry Potter'

Local audiences don't need to pick up a book or turn on the TV to enter the world of "Harry Potter." On Feb. 4, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra will bring music from the beloved film franchise to its family matinee concert.

To conclude the concert, the orchestra will perform selections from John Williams's score for "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," the first movie in the series.

