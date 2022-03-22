Evil Woman — The American ELO to play Fox Theater on June 12

Get on that "Telephone Line" and ring up "Mr. Blue Sky" because your ELO dreams are about to come true at the Fox Theater.
Billed as the closest experience to an actual Electric Light Orchestra concert, the Electric Light Orchestra Experience featuring Evil Woman — The American ELO will perform June 12 at the downtown venue.
The group is recognized as America’s premiere tribute to Jeff Lynne’s ELO thanks to its brilliant arrangements, flawless musicianship and vocals of the 12 musicians and singers.
Expect your "hook-filled, radio-friendly pop song" favorites from the band including "Evil Woman," "Mr. Blue Sky," "Telephone Line," "Livin’ Thing," "Don’t Bring Me Down" and "Xanadu."
Doors open at 6 p.m., show is at 7 p.m. June 12 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $25 to $25, are on sale now and can be purchased at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.