Enjoy The Akoustiks for latest in summer concert series

Embrace the soul of summer this Thursday with the latest Concerts by the Fountain featuring The Akoustiks.
The band promises a good show with a mix of cover tunes from the Motown era and mellow rock from classic FM radio.
Taking place by the main fountain at The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave., the free show will run from 7 to 9 p.m.
Performances in the free concert series are subject to change or cancellation.
Due to popular demand, seating may not be available. No coolers, picnic baskets or outside alcohol, food or beverages permitted.
Attendees are encouraged to dine ahead of the concert or order to-go to enjoy it during the show from the 18 restaurants at The Marketplace (view full listing at themarketplacebakersfield.com/directory/#foodanddining).
Some businesses will offer Thursday-night specials including children eating free at select restaurants and date-night dinner menus. Check with restaurants for more details.