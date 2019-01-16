Almost exactly a year ago, the vocal ensemble known as Meridian Voices and chamber group known as Synergy Chamber Players made their debut with an acclaimed performance of music by Norwegian composers Edvard Grieg and Ola Gjeilo, including the spectacular “Sunrise Mass,” a modern work that is new enough to be still rarely performed.
This Sunday, the two groups will perform again, proving that last year’s performance wasn’t a one-off — the Meridian Voices has become an institution in Bakersfield, complete with nonprofit status, as a permanent member of the local music family.
Sunday’s performance includes Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 by Ottorino Respighi; St. Paul’s Suite by Gustav Holst, and the motet “Jesu, meine Freude” (“Jesus, my joy”) by Johann Sebastian Bach. The performance will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
The Synergy Chamber Players perform the Respighi suite, a set of dances for strings based on lute and guitar pieces from the Italian Renaissance and Baroque periods. They will follow with Holst’s famous St. Paul’s Suite, dedicated to the St. Paul’s School for Girls where the composer taught. The suite is comprised of melodies and rhythms based on English/Celtic dances and usually performed in its orchestral version.
The Meridian Voices will conclude with the performance of “Jesu, meine Freude,” considered to be the most complex of Bach’s six motets — a category of sacred music that is intended for unaccompanied voices, a Biblical text and complex musical textures that allow for the voices to move independently of one another.
That’s exactly the kind of piece the Meridian Voices was founded to perform.
Why the name “Meridian”?
Well, it comes from one of the alternate definitions of the word, such as “zenith” or high point, and “a period of greatest prosperity or splendor.”
Angel Vásquez-Ramos, who is the director of choral and vocal studies at CSUB, said many Bakersfield musicians wanted to sing repertoire, and a process that would challenge their musical skills.
“This is a two-rehearsal, (then) performance kind of thing,” Vásquez-Ramos said.
Vásquez-Ramos said the challenge to the performers is coming to that first rehearsal fully prepared — notes, dynamics, language.
“This was exactly what they wanted — to be challenged in this way,” he said.
“We started with the fugue, and we were able to make music that first night,” he said. “The musicians left musically ‘fed.’”
Vásquez-Ramos said the singers have been recruited from all over Bakersfield — advanced singers with superior music reading skills and extensive choral experience. The group varies in background and age, but all are united in their desire to sing great repertoire.
Vásquez-Ramos said he hopes this new institution will outlast his time in Bakersfield. He has already started to bring other traditions since coming to town and the university: the CSUB Children’s Choir and the summer Kodaly Institute, a professional development program for music educators.
“It is a dream of mine to create these institutions as a contribution to the community,” Vásquez-Ramos said. “No institution should depend on one person; these should go on even when I am not here.”
“It is my dream.”
