Enjoy progressive jazz-rock as you like it with Marbin concert

Whether you're ready for in-person concerts or you'd like to rock out to some jazz at home, there's a show for you on Thursday.
Progressive jazz-rock band Marbin will perform Thursday at Room 82. The performance will also be streamed via Facebook Live.
The Chicago-based band started touring extensively in 2011, bringing its original instrumental music to venues across the U.S. It has also performed at jazz festivals around the world.
Recent releases include the double album "Russian Dolls + Ten Years in the Sun" (2020) and "Shreddin' at Sweetwater" (2021).
Opening for Marbin will be local act Jay Smith Group, consisting of Smith on keyboards, Cesareo Garasa on drums and Fernando Montoya on bass.
The show starts at 8 p.m. at Room 82, 1912 Chester Ave.
Tickets are $10 at the venue or $5.99 for the livestream. Purchase access to the livestream via the event link on Room 82's Facebook page (facebook.com/roomeightytwo).