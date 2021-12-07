Enjoy music of the season at Advent organ concerts

Local musicians have been brought the gift of music to the community for the Advent Organ Concert series at First Presbyterian Church.
A tradition for the last 40 years, the lunchtime concerts are held over three Thursdays in December, offering attendees a time of reflection and celebration for the reason for the season.
After last week's concert with Alan Rogers and soprano Suzanne Liggett-Wagner, the series continues Thursday with organist Meg Wise and friends: trumpeters Mike Raney and Ben Wilson, oboist Charis Franz, flutist Wendy Wilson, Martin Goni on French horn and Marcia Krause, who will perform an organ duet.
The final concert will take place Dec. 16 with Dr. Kyle Shaw, an assistant music professor from Cal State Bakersfield.
Concerts are held at 12:15 p.m. Thursdays at the church, 1705 17th St. Admission is free but donations of nonperishable food for the church’s food pantry are accepted.
For more information, call 661-706-2786.