Enjoy music in the great outdoors with Skye on the River

Who needs Coachella when you have an outdoor music event in Kern County?
Local music lovers will actually get a taste of the major music festival at Friday's Skye on the River with a performance by Bakersfield-born Zacari. Fresh off last weekend's performance with rapper Isaiah Rashad, he will play the gathering at Okihi campgrounds.
This is the third such event curated by musician Crimson Skye to be held at the campgrounds north of the Kern River, which is overseen by White Wolf Wellness Foundation.
As in past events, the evening starts with an open mic at 6 p.m. (sign-ups held at 5:45 p.m.). The music program continues with Ness Julius at 6:30 p.m., followed by Crimson Skye at 6:45 p.m. and an acoustic set from Zacari at 7:30 p.m.
The closing act is Hate Drugs, which goes on at 8 p.m. The band's set will also include two new tracks that are a collaboration with Skye. After their debut, the music will be available this summer.
Speaking of summer, the event will take a break during the city's hottest months, returning in September. Skye said she anticipates a Sept. 30 return with Monty Byrom and his band.
The pair connected through the Bring Back the Kern awareness campaign on how flowing water positively affects residents and local wildlife. Each recorded a version of Merle Haggard's "Kern River Blues" for the program, and they will play that together for the September event, Skye said.
Unlike previous events, tickets should be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com.