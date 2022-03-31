Enjoy 'Inside Stories' about Merle Haggard at library event

On what would have been his 85th birthday, country music legend Merle Haggard will be honored with "Merle Haggard: The Inside Stories," a special program at Beale Memorial Library.
On Wednesday, Ray McDonald, Haggard's lifelong friend and tour bus driver, will share some of his personal experiences with the musician including some featured in his 2021 book "Merle Haggard Was a Friend of Mine."
Phil Neighbors, pastor at Valley Baptist Church, will also share some behind the scenes stories from 2019's "Merle Haggard, Bonnie Owens & Me," which he co-wrote with Haggard's longtime manager, Fuzzy Owen.
Along with the stories, the event will include some home videos and Haggard songs from McDonald, accompanied by local musician Chuck Seaton.
Attendees will also have a chance to win the books about Haggard in a giveaway. And JSS Almonds donated snacks for the event.
The free event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the library's Local History Room, 701 Truxtun Ave.