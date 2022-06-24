Enjoy afternoon of live music with the 'Kids'

Bakersfield is a town where connections are made, whether it's business or pleasure.
It was the latter for opera singer Katie Scaffidi Knudson when she asked to take part in "An Evening of Opera Scenes" at Cal State Bakersfield in December.
In working on that show, she got to know the performers in CSUB's opera program with whom she is teaming for a concert on Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church.
"I came up with the idea of us all putting on a show since we have all had to contend with COVID the past few years and felt the need to do some more performing," Knudson wrote in an email. "We’re all very passionate about what we do, and making it more available for everyone to have access to live music."
"The Kids Have Taken Over" will feature the talents of Knudson along with Patrick Bender, who is an accompanist at Bakersfield College who also performs with the Bakersfield Master Chorale.
Bender will serve as the collaborative artist alongside CSUB students Josh Forquera, Natalie Rogge and Devin McGee.
Music by Puccini, Bernstein, Vaughan Williams and Schumann will be performed at the show.
The concert is at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 1314 Oswell St. There is no charge for admission but donations will be gladly accepted.