Lightning struck today with the release of a jam-packed lineup of electronic all-stars for this year's Lightning in a Bottle.
Returning to Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area in May, the five-day festival is bringing an impressive collection of some of the best on the electronic music scene including Kaytranada, Sylvan Esso, Lion Babe, Empress Of, Purity Ring, Four Tet and many more. Bob Moses will do a club set and James Blake will perform a special DJ set.
Performers will spread out over three stages, each with a different focus. Kaytranada, Sylvan Esso, Lion Babe and Empress Of will join other electronic artists on the Lightning Stage.
James Blake will bring the bass along with musicians such as Amon Tobin, DJ Shadow and Keys n Krates, also doing a DJ set, on the Thunder Stage.
House and techno music is the focus on the Woogie Stage, which will feature Bob Moses, Nina Kravitz, ARTBAT and more.
The festival will take place May 20 to 25 at Buena Vista Recreational Area
Tickets, on sale now, range from $130 to $725, depending on amenities.
For tickets and more information, visit lightninginabottle.org.
