Dwight Yoakam to play Fox Theater on May 1

After livestreaming performances in a partnership with the Fox Theater last spring, country legend Dwight Yoakam will be live and in person this May at the downtown venue.
Last March, Yoakam and his full band performed three albums — "Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc.," "Hillbilly Deluxe" and "Buenas Noches From A Lonely Room" — on three dates for his "One Time Live" series.
The multi-Grammy Award winner has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, with 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard's Country Albums chart and another 14 making the Top 10.
In 2018, Yoakam launched the self-curated SiriusXM channel "Dwight Yoakam and The Bakersfield Beat: Where Country Went Mod, celebrating the Bakersfield sound and those whom it has inspired. Guests have included Dave Alvin, Lukas Nelson, Beck, Chris Hillman, Jakob Dylan, Mike Nesmith and Micky Dolenz, Post Malone and Jackie DeShannon.
Doors open at 6 p.m., show is at 7 p.m. May 1 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $56.50 to $96.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.