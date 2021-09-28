Dwight Yoakam to play Eagle Mountain Casino on Oct. 29

Who will be "Fast as You" to snag tickets for Dwight Yoakam's concert at Eagle Mountain Casino?
The Porterville-area casino recently announced the country legend will perform on Oct. 29 at its events center. News also included the return of War along with El Chicano for a show on Nov. 5.
In accordance with the state mandate for performances with more than 1,000 attendees, both performances will require guests to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Masks are also required.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for the Yoakam show with opening act Willy D, with the show at 8 p.m. Oct. 29. Tickets are $50 for stadium seats and $60-$80 for floor seats.
The Nov. 5 show with War and El Chicano will also start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 for stadium seats and start at $60 for floor seats.
Tickets for both shows can be purchased at eaglemtncasino.com or the Eagle Mountain Casino gift shop. Summit Club members can receive a $10 discount if they purchase tickets in the gift shop.
Eagle Mountain Casino is located at 681 S. Reservation Road in Porterville.