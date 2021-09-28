You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dwight Yoakam to play Eagle Mountain Casino on Oct. 29

Who will be "Fast as You" to snag tickets for Dwight Yoakam's concert at Eagle Mountain Casino?

The Porterville-area casino recently announced the country legend will perform on Oct. 29 at its events center. News also included the return of War along with El Chicano for a show on Nov. 5.

In accordance with the state mandate for performances with more than 1,000 attendees, both performances will require guests to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Masks are also required.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the Yoakam show with opening act Willy D, with the show at 8 p.m. Oct. 29. Tickets are $50 for stadium seats and $60-$80 for floor seats. 

The Nov. 5 show with War and El Chicano will also start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 for stadium seats and start at $60 for floor seats.

Tickets for both shows can be purchased at eaglemtncasino.com or the Eagle Mountain Casino gift shop. Summit Club members can receive a $10 discount if they purchase tickets in the gift shop.

Eagle Mountain Casino is located at 681 S. Reservation Road in Porterville.

Coronavirus Cases