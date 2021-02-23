What's better than seeing Dwight Yoakam in concert? How about watching him from the comfort of your own home?
While in-person performances are on hold, the Fox Theater has an exciting alternative, partnering with the country great for his upcoming livestream series.
With “One Time Live" series, Yoakam and his full band will perform three of his iconic albums in their entirety live.
The series, which was set to start this Sunday, was delayed due to unforeseen logistical issues caused by the snowstorms and loss of power in Texas and much of the eastern U.S. last week.
Episode one will stream March 7 with a performance of "Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc.," Yoakam's debut 1986 album including "Honky Tonk Man," the title song and a cover of "Ring of Fire."
The March 14 event will be a performance of "Hillbilly Deluxe" while "Buenas Noches From A Lonely Room" will be featured on March 28.
Each performance will stream at 6 p.m. on the given date.
Tickets are available for single shows or a series pass. For $20, receive access to one show or add on perks such as a poster and commemorative ticket ($45), T-shirt and ticket ($45) or T-shirt, ticket, poster and mug ($80).
Series passes range from $55 for just the shows to $90-$165 with corresponding merchandise.
Purchase tickets at bit.ly/OneTimeLive-HistoricBakersfieldFox. A portion of each ticket's sales goes to benefit the Fox Theater Foundation.