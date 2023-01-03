 Skip to main content
Dukes Concert Series continues with Jon Ranger on Jan. 22

Jon Ranger

Jon Ranger will perform Jan. 22 as part of the Dukes concert series, which is held in the sanctuary of First Congregational Church.

 Courtesy of Jon Ranger

Bakersfield native Jon Ranger is a songwriter, vocalist and musician who describes his style as "blue-eyed soul." In his own words, "My passion is to connect with people in the most raw and emotional way."

Ranger will be sharing his music in a special concert Jan. 22 in the sanctuary of First Congregational Church/UCC.

Marjorie Bell is a co-founding board member of the Dukes Memorial Concert Series.

