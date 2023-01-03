Dukes Concert Series continues with Jon Ranger on Jan. 22

Bakersfield native Jon Ranger is a songwriter, vocalist and musician who describes his style as "blue-eyed soul." In his own words, "My passion is to connect with people in the most raw and emotional way."
Ranger will be sharing his music in a special concert Jan. 22 in the sanctuary of First Congregational Church/UCC.
There is the third concert of the 2022-'23 Fred and Beverly Dukes Concert Series, which has been co-sponsored by Valley Public Radio since it started in 2015.
Influences on Ranger's style and content include Elvis, Ray Charles, Ray Lamontagne, Nathaniel Rateliff and others.
"I can't pick favorites," he said, "because so much music has influenced me."
Tapping into feelings that might have been lost inside of his audiences is his main artistic goal.
Whenever he is singing and playing his guitar, he said he is speaking from the heart, from experiences he has walked through himself, including personal losses and trauma.
Like his brother, Jim (a finalist on "The Voice"), Jon grew up in a musical family, from singing in church, to watching his parents record music in Nashville when he was a boy. He started his first band at age 15 and has not quit for almost 25 years.
"Music is in my blood," he said.
Ranger will perform at 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at First Congregational Church, 5 Real Road. Admission to the concert is free but door donations are appreciated to help supplement the Dukes endowment to compensate musicians.
The Dukes Concert Series continues this spring with CSUB professor and classical pianist Soo-Yeon Park on March 19, Ken Burdick on April 16 and a Great American Sing-along with Gene Lowe and Jim Mahoney on May 21.
All concerts occur on Sundays at 4 p.m. and are free of change.
Marjorie Bell is a co-founding board member of the Dukes Memorial Concert Series.