Daughtry to play Dignity Health Amphitheatre on Sept. 10

Daughtry is ready to rock under the stars with a show on Sept. 10 at Dignity Health Amphitheatre (formerly Spectrum Amphitheatre).
Tickets, ranging from $42 to $84, for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday exclusively at AXS.com.
Daughtry, one of the most consistent "rock and roll torchbearers of the 21st century," has sold over 9 million albums and 16 million singles worldwide as well as selling out concerts across the globe.
Led by "American Idol" alum Chris Daughtry, the band had the top-selling album of 2007 with its debut, the self-titled "Daughtry," which produced four Top 20 platinum-selling singles on the Billboard Hot 100, was nominated for four Grammy Awards, and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, including album of the year.
Subsequent albums "Leave This Town" (2009), "Break The Spell" (2011), "Baptized" (2013) and "Cage To Rattle" (2018) were all certified gold and placed in the top 10 in the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart.
Last year, Daughtry released its newest single, "World On Fire," which marked a return to its rock roots and the top of the rock charts in the U.S. The band's current single, “Heavy is the Crown,” is out now.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk, 11200 Stockdale Highway.