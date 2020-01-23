Los Angeles Azules will headline a show at Mechanics Bank Arena on Sept. 11. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday on Live Nation's website.
For its "Todos Somos Cumia U.S. Tour 2020," Los Angeles Azules will play 20 shows across the country, starting Feb. 28 in Laredo, Texas, and ending Nov. 21 in Ontario, Calif.
The group is considered to be the creators of the symphonic cumbia and some of the most important artists of the genre in Mexico and Latin America.
Fans can expect to hear classics like "Mis Sentimientos," "Cómo te voy a olvidar," "Nunca es Suficiente" and more. They will play their modern hits such as their new single "Acaríñame" and "Amor a Primera Vista" which topped the No. 1 spot on radio charts in Mexico and reached 204 million viewers via YouTube.
