As they gear up for graduation, music students at Cal State Bakersfield are ready for the next big step. Six musicians will make their conducting debuts at the Symphonic Band Concert on Monday.
This newer ensemble is geared towards a quality musical experience for all. Drawing from those with a background in instrumental music, the group performs works from the standard wind band literature.
The performance will include music by Vincent Persichetti, Bruce Yurko, Charles Ives and others.
It will also feature the conducting debuts of six CSUB music students. The university provided more information on the student conductors:
Macy Bratcher, who will graduate this fall, wants to teach elementary school music with an emphasis in the Kodály Method, which focuses on learning through a series of concepts or components. She wants to ignite that same passion she has for music into future generations.
Angel Ortiz, who began playing music at age 11, will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in music education. He plans to continue his education in the credential program at CSUB wit the goal to teach music at the middle-school level.
Accomplished pianist Frederick Townsend practices daily on campus. Graduating this spring, Ortiz said his dream job is to work overseas for a Department of Defense school.
Alejandro Saucedo is staying busy in the month before graduation, studying and working in the music department office, where he lends support to his fellow classmates. He is a fan both of the alto saxophone, based on the challenging music written for it, and the baritone saxophone, because he enjoys covering the instrument's parts in a jazz ensemble setting.
The fantastic flautist Katelyn Willey enjoys playing all flutes, especially her favorite the piccolo. The music education major, who will graduate this spring, dreams of playing in a symphony and continuing to teach flute as an elementary school teacher.
A top trumpeter in the music department, Raven Simon recently played his senior recital to a full house of friends, family and classmates. His skills also extend to graphic design, and Simon works on campus in the Student Recreation Center. He'll have a busy commencement day this spring, when he will play in the band at the ceremony as well as walk for his graduation.
