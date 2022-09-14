CSUB faculty, guests to shine in 'Living Vision' concert

Bakersfield is lucky to be home to many talented musicians who share their expertise with those still learning.
On Sunday, Cal State Bakersfield will put these educators in the spotlight with the "Living Vision" faculty concert.
Performers include a mix of CSUB faculty and guest artists: flutist Mary Cervantes, violinist Julia Lawson Haney, soprano Chunghee Lee, clarinetist Kristin Nakagawa, pianist Soo-Yeon Park and cellist Paul Young.
The program will consist of music by living composers including two premieres: "Microludes" by Jason Gomez and "Vision" by Dr. Doug Davis.
Davis' piece, which he describes as "a big piece," features a soprano along with violin, cello and piano.
"It's really the portrayal of one individual’s kind of spiritual quest if you will," Davis said.
"Most of us try to connect with a larger understanding of existence at one point or another. This composition captures a beginning with the moment where there is a resolve, almost a plea, to the universe to connect."
It uses text from the Bible, mostly psalm fragments, and has a biblical aspect in the language, Davis said.
"In addition, there are all these prayers and, in this case, there is an answer. That in and of itself is strange."
Davis said he has been haunted by his own spiritual pursuits and recalled a time in his own journey when he found himself "launched into the suburbs of Boston, gathering scraps of paper and pretty much going insane."
Those scraps included a connection to Psalm 23, which begins with "The Lord is my shepherd."
"I suppose art has something to do with private madness that we share."
Piecing together his thoughts on the psalms and his experience allowed him to bring that insight to his composition: "Whatever is going on needs to get back in touch with me as an artist, as a creator."
He said the piece resolves with a reaffirmation of faith for the character and a resolution to "try and touch the divine."
The composer looks forward to enjoying this "full concert" including his piece.
"It is a very difficult piece and I am humbled to have their efforts on my behalf."
"I am very lucky to have our musicians at Cal State performing this. They are at the highest level. Everyone is going to bring to this performance vast musical experience."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
