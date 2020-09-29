Seven weeks in, the Fox Theater keeps rocking with its "Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure" livestream concert series. Performances continue Friday with Crimson Skye and J2 and The Bizzness.
Bakersfield singer-songwriter Crimson Skye refers to her sound as “Raw Music for the People." She has been a regular performer at Locale Farm to Table, Temblor Brewing and Sandrini’s Public House. Skye will soon release an album with her band and her three previous solo efforts are available on all streaming platforms.
Jay Jay Hicks, aka J2, has been musically active since he was a teen, playing in church and in local bands crafting bass lines and serving as timekeeper in the bass’ traditional role. A bassist, composer and arranger, J2 started his band, The Bizzness, in 2008, experimenting with extended range basses and multisound effects. He is active on social media as well as his website, jayjayhicks.com.
Since August, the series streams weekly concerts through the 23ABC News app and OTT stream, which is available for smartphones, tablets, televisions with an internet connection, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick or Apple TV.
Viewers can tip the musicians during the concert. Most performers use the apps CashApp, Venmo or Paypal, and their usernames can be viewed live on the air or in the description of the events on the Fox Theater website.
The public can also support the overall series and the theater with donations, which can be made at thebakersfieldfox.com.
This week's show, which goes live at 7 p.m. Friday, is presented by Visit Bakersfield.
