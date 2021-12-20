‘Cranktones’ crank out help for local families affected by cancer

If it's December, it must be time for "Christmas with the Cranktones" in Kern County. This year's annual fundraising concert will be held Dec. 29 at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace.
Rick Kreiser, Guitar Masters Concerts founder, brings the elite group of studio and international touring musicians to Bakersfield to help raise money for Kern County Cancer Foundation, which aids local families in need of financial assistance during their cancer journey.
A band that's not an actual band, the Cranktones consists of "first-call" studio musicians and world-touring band members for some of the biggest recording artist of all time like Ringo Starr, Neil Young, Aerosmith, Neil Diamond, Elton John, Frank Zappa, Carly Simon, James Taylor, ZZ Top and many other top recording and award-winning artists.
The Cranktones band comes together for rare appearances at special occasions in Southern California, and now, thanks to Kreiser, Bakersfield.
"Guitar Masters is dedicated to bringing the best musicians from around the globe to Bakersfield," Kreiser said. "Over the past several years, the Cranktones have performed here in Bakersfield to sold-out crowds."
The "unofficial leader" of the Cranktones, Carl Verheyen, longtime member of legendary rock group Supertramp, and a frequent guest artist at the Guitar Masters concert series, is excited to bring the group back to Bakersfield.
"We love Bakersfield," Verheyen said. "The fans are so appreciative and into our show. We're always happy to lend a hand to a great cause."
Accompanying Verheyen are some of the best musical sidemen in the business, including Jim Cox on keyboards, Chad Wackerman and John Ferraro on drums, Tom Child on bass, and Craig Copeland on guitar and vocals.
Cox's credits include studio and touring gigs with Ringo Starr, Rodney Crowell, Mark Knopfler, Lyle Lovett, Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss.
Wackerman is regarded as one of the most skilled and talented drummers in all of rock and modern jazz. Shortly after landing his first professional gig with trombonist Bill Watrous, he earned a spot touring the world with Frank Zappa. He is a veteran of countless recording sessions, who includes tours with James Taylor on his musical resume.
Fellow Cranktones drummer John Ferraro is another musical "road warrior," having spent his career laying down the beat in studio and on stage with artists ranging from Rod Stewart and Boz Scaggs to Burt Bacharach and Carly Simon.
Rounding out the band is Craig Copeland, one of the best-kept secrets in the L.A. studio scene. The outstanding guitarist and vocalist has lent his skills to artists as diverse as the Beach Boys and Herb Alpert.
Disney Imagineering executive Tom Child completes this band of brothers on bass guitar.
Kreiser added, "Over the years, it's become a tradition to invite a special guest to join in. This year it will be John Jorgenson, who is perhaps best known for his guitar work with bands like the Desert Rose Band and the Hellecasters."
Known for his blistering guitar and mandolin licks, Jorgenson's mastery of a broad musical palette has earned a reputation as a world-class musician, as evidenced by his collaborations with Earl Scruggs, Bonnie Raitt, Luciano Pavarotti, Bob Dylan and many others. In the summer of 2019, he returned to the stage with Elton John in the "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" tour.
Many of the attendees of past concerts are local musicians who are awestruck at the musical craftsmanship of the Cranktones.
Kreiser said the best part of every show is to look out in the crowd at the local musicians watching in awe at the incredible talent on stage — "and to watch the Cranktones as they're having fun trading licks with their fellow band members."
Along with a commitment to providing music to the community, Kreiser has personal reasons for coordinating this special concert.
He shared, "My family has walked the cancer road. I'm happy to help the Kern County Cancer Foundation continue their mission to assist those in most need."
The previous six "Christmas with the Cranktones" concerts have raised $285,176 for Kern County residents while on their cancer journey, according to Michelle Avila, executive director of the Kern County Cancer Foundation.
She added, "The Kern County Cancer Foundation is dedicated to assisting local residents who need financial assistance with screening, diagnosis, and treatment for cancer and associated diseases."