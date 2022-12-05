‘Cranktones’ concert raises money to help local families affected by cancer

Only the very best, gifted, and talented musicians are invited by Kern County's unofficial musical ambassador, Rick Kreiser, to perform here in Bakersfield.
According to Kreiser, the concert series Guitar Masters, which he founded, is "dedicated to bringing the best musicians from around the globe to Bakersfield and Buck Owens' Crystal Palace."
Over the past several years, Kreiser concludes the series with a special holiday concert.
His "Christmas with the "Cranktones" has become a December tradition for many music aficionados and those who enjoy watching this elite group of studio and touring musicians perform to a sold-out Crystal Palace audience.
In the spirit of giving, Kreiser donates all proceeds of the "Christmas with the Cranktones" concert to the Kern County Cancer Foundation (KCCF).
Kreiser stated, "Our family has been touched by cancer. While we were fortunate to be able to manage expenses, it became clear that this was not the case for so many. A night of amazing music will help support Kern County families in financial need while on their cancer journey by supporting the work of KCCF in our community."
The "Cranktones" is a band that really isn't a band. Individually, Cranktones members are "first-call" studio musicians and world-touring band members for some of the biggest recording artist like Ringo Starr, Neil Young, Aerosmith, Neil Diamond, Elton John, Frank Zappa, Carly Simon, James Taylor, ZZ Top and many other top recording and award-winning artists.
The "Cranktones" combine its talents for rare appearances at special occasions in Southern California and, now thanks to Kreiser, Bakersfield.
The "unofficial leader" of the Cranktones, Carl Verheyen, a longtime member of legendary rock band Supertramp, and a frequent guest artist at the Guitar Masters concert series, is excited to bring the group back to Bakersfield.
"We love Bakersfield," Verheyen said. "The fans are so appreciative and into our show. We're always happy to lend a hand to a great cause."
The Cranktones consists of some of the best musical sidemen in the business, including Jim Cox on keyboards; Chad Wackerman and John Ferraro on drums; Tom Child on bass; and Craig Copeland on guitar and vocals.
Cox's credits include studio and touring gigs with Ringo Starr, Rodney Crowell, Mark Knopfler, Lyle Lovett, Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss.
Chad Wackerman is regarded as one of the most skilled and talented drummers in all of rock and modern jazz. Shortly after landing his first professional gig with trombonist Bill Watrous, he earned a spot touring the world with Frank Zappa. He is a veteran of countless recording sessions, who includes tours with James Taylor.
Fellow Cranktones drummer John Ferraro is another musical "road warrior," having spent his career laying down the beat in studio and on stage with artists ranging from Rod Stewart and Boz Scaggs to Burt Bacharach and Carly Simon.
Rounding out the band is Craig Copeland, an outstanding guitarist and vocalist who has lent his skills to artists as diverse as the Beach Boys and Herb Alpert. Disney Imagineering executive Tom Child, who completes this band of brothers, has brought his bass guitar expertise to albums by Carl Verheyen, Don Harper, Christina Purell and others. He was also the composer for Disney's Official Disneyland/Walt Disney World Album.
Part of the "Christmas with the Cranktones" magic is the special guests Kreiser invites to each concert. Performing this year are guitarist Grant Geissmann and vocalist Sophia James.
Grant is a popular contemporary jazz recording artist and whose musical resume includes Quincy Jones, Burt Bacharach, Brian Wilson and many other international artists.
This show will be the first time to feature "American Idol" finalist Sophia James, lending her vocal talents to a few Christmas favorites, backed by her dad, Cranktones drummer Chad Wackerman, and the band.
Kreiser said, "With our first Cranktones concert in 2015, Guitar Masters was able to donate $5,000 to KCCF. With the proceeds from this year's show, we expect the cumulative KCCF donation total to surpass $400,000 across eight years."
Michelle Avila, executive director of KCCF, stated, "The Cranktones concert is important to us because it directly helps Kern County patients financially with their cancer care and treatment. Funds are used to pay for monthly insurance costs as well as out-of-pocket expenses for chemotherapy, radiation, surgery and prescriptions. The Cranktones concert significantly impacts patients in our community. Kreiser and his supporters are waging a war against cancer by helping so many get the treatment they need and survive."
"To potential sponsors, we invite you to join us and be a part of a local solution providing financial assistance to your Kern County neighbors, family, colleagues, and friends on their cancer journey," Avila said.