 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

‘Cranktones’ concert raises money to help local families affected by cancer

Only the very best, gifted, and talented musicians are invited by Kern County's unofficial musical ambassador, Rick Kreiser, to perform here in Bakersfield.

According to Kreiser, the concert series Guitar Masters, which he founded, is "dedicated to bringing the best musicians from around the globe to Bakersfield and Buck Owens' Crystal Palace."

Steve Flores is contributing columnist for The Californian and board member of the Kern County Cancer Foundation.

Coronavirus Cases