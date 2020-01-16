Tanya Tucker isn't slowing down.
The "Female Elvis" was recently nominated for four Grammy awards and is bringing her powerful songwriting to Bakersfield for "CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now."
Tucker will headline a show at the Fox Theater on April 21. Tickets go on sale Friday and can be purchased at the Fox Theater's website, at the box office or by calling 324-1369.
At the age of 13, Tucker had her first country hit with "Delta Dawn." She would go on to create hit songs like "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "Texas (When I Die)" and "Strong Enough to Bend." Tucker's "Bring My Flowers Now" tour is part of the CMT "Next Women of Country" that is a campaign showcasing female artists in the country music scene.
