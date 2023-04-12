 Skip to main content
Country star Jordan Davis heads to Mechanics Bank Arena on Oct. 20

Jordan Davis

Courtesy of Jordan Davis Country singer Jordan Davis will perform Oct. 20 at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Prepare to have a "Damn Good Time" with Jordan Davis on Oct. 20 when he brings his tour of the same name to Mechanics Bank Arena.

The multi-platinum, CMA award-winning entertainer will kick off the tour on Aug. 31 in support of his new album, "Bluebird Days."

