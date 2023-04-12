Country star Jordan Davis heads to Mechanics Bank Arena on Oct. 20

Prepare to have a "Damn Good Time" with Jordan Davis on Oct. 20 when he brings his tour of the same name to Mechanics Bank Arena.
The multi-platinum, CMA award-winning entertainer will kick off the tour on Aug. 31 in support of his new album, "Bluebird Days."
The Louisiana native released his gold-certified debut album, "Home State," in 2018, landing which three consecutive No. 1 hits: platinum-certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," the double platinum-certified "Singles You Up" and platinum-certified "Take It From Me."
In 2019, Davis won best new country artist at the iHeart Radio Music Awards and was a two-time nominee for ACM new male artist of the year.
The "Damn Good Time Tour" opens in Atlanta, with stops in Nashville, Philadelphia, New York and Boston before hitting Bakersfield and then wrapping in Las Vegas on Oct. 21. Tour openers include Avery Anna, Gabby Barrett, Danielle Bradberry, Flatland Calvary, Greylan James, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Mike Ryan, Connor Smith and Georgia Webster.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $30 to $50, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com. Advance tickets are available now through The Parish, Jordan Davis' official fan club, Visit www.theparish.club to sign up.