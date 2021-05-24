Country star Cole Swindell to play Dignity Health Amphitheatre on July 30

Hey, country music fans: You should be here — that's Dignity Health Amphitheatre — on July 30 for a performance by hit-maker Cole Swindell.
The platinum-selling recording artist will perform this summer at the venue at the Park at River Walk. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at axs.com.
Swindell last played Bakersfield in 2018 at Mechanics Bank (then Rabobank) Arena.
He got his start songwriting for country musicians such as Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery and Craig Campbell before launching his own solo career with hits such as "You Should Be Here," which was a 1 billion audience-reaching single off his gold certified sophomore album of the same name. Other well-known tunes include "Chillin' It," "Hope You Get Lonely Tonight," "Ain't Worth The Whiskey," "Let Me See Ya Girl," "Middle of a Memory" and "Flatliner."
Along with headlining two tours, he's served as a guest on tours for Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Jason Aldean.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m. July 30 at Dignity Health Amphitheatre (formerly Spectrum Amphitheatre), 11200 Stockdale Highway.