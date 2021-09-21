Country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson to play Fox on Dec. 9

Country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is headed to the Fox Theater on Dec. 9.
The 11-time Grammy-nominated performer is "one of the greatest country singers of our time," according to The Washington Post. He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to win two song of the year awards from both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association (for his hits "Give It Away" and "In Color").
In addition to his own hits, he co-wrote Trace Adkins' "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" in 2005 and George Strait’s No. 1 single "Give It Away" from 2006.
His 2008 album, "That Lonesome Song," was certified platinum for 1 million in sales, and his 2010 ambitious double album, "The Guitar Song," went gold.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $35 to $49, go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com. Fans can use code "JJ2021" for early access at 10 a.m. Thursday.