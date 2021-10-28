Country singer Randall King to perform Nov. 19 at 1933 Event Center

Local country music fans have another concert to add to their calendar with news that Randall King will play the 1933 Event Center next month.
The rising country star takes inspiration from legends such as George Strait and Keith Whitley as well as current stars Jason Aldean and Eric Church.
With more than 80 million global career streams to his name, he's known for his hits "Hey Cowgirl" and "Takin' It As It Comes" and is looking forward to sharing brand-new tracks "Baby Do" and "Record High" with a local audience.
The show is at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at 1933, 7900 Downing Ave.
Tickets are $18, available now at ticketweb.com.