What do you add to the Kern County Fair to make it more fun? Let's start with more cowbell.

Organizers announced the first three musical acts for this year's event that include classic rock act Blue Öyster Cult as well as R&B hitmaker Brian McKnight and country singer-songwriter Rodney Atkins.

