What do you add to the Kern County Fair to make it more fun? Let's start with more cowbell.
Organizers announced the first three musical acts for this year's event that include classic rock act Blue Öyster Cult as well as R&B hitmaker Brian McKnight and country singer-songwriter Rodney Atkins.
For those who don't know, the cowbell reference goes back to a 2000 "SNL" sketch with Will Ferrell and Christopher Walken about the recording of BOC's mega hit "(Don't Fear) The Reaper."
There won't be comedians on stage but the band's current lineup of lead vocalist Eric Bloom, who also plays guitar and keyboards; guitarist and singer Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser; bassist Danny Miranda; rhythm guitarist and keyboardist Richie Castellano; and drummer Jules Radino.
Expect some cowbell along with other classics like "Burnin' for You" and "Godzilla" when the band plays the fair on Friday, Sept. 22.
Of course, the fair will kick off with some country flair with Atkins performing opening night on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Atkins debuted in the national country music scene in 1997 with the single "In a Heartbeat." He has released five studio albums including the latest, "Caught Up in the Country" in 2019.
He is known for No. 1 hits "If You're Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows)," "These Are My People" and "Cleaning This Gun (Come On In Boy)."
McKnight, who will perform Thursday, Sept. 21, has been making music since the early 1990s starting with his self-titled album in 1992.
He has released 15 studio albums with the latest, "Exodus," out in 2020. The musician is known for such singles as "Back at One," "Love Is" (a duet with Vanessa Williams) and "One Last Guy."
The fair will continue to announce remaining musical acts on Wednesdays in June.
All concerts start at 8 p.m. in the Budweiser Pavilion at the fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. Each is free with fair admission.
The Kern County Fair will run from Sept. 20 through Oct. 1. Discount admission tickets will go on sale at kerncountyfair.com in August.
