Brothers Osborne has a busy holiday season coming up, with the Grammy-nominated country duo hitting tour stops in Scotland, England and Wales before returning to the States in the new year. Among the recently added dates to the tour is a performance April 2 at the Fox Theater.
With a twang-and-crunch sound that blends equal parts country and rock, TJ and John Osborne have stacked up the accolades, earning back-to-back ACM vocal duo of the year awards along with ACM music video of the year for their Grammy-nominated single “It Ain’t My Fault.” The award-winning video is also the current CMA Music Video of the Yea, and the band reigns as the two-time CMA vocal duo of the year.
The siblings previously toured with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert and others. Over the summer they toured with Dierks Bentley after coming back from a sold-out headlining tour in the UK.
Doors open at 7 p.m., the show is at 8 p.m. April 2 at the Fox, 2001 H St. Nashville-based songwriter Devon Gilfillian will also perform.
Tickets ranging from $37 to $47 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 on ticketfly.com and at the Fox box office.
