Country act Midland to play Dignity Health Amphitheatre on April 9

On April 9, country trio Midland will perform live under the stars at Dignity Health Amphitheatre located in The Park at River Walk.
The Dripping Springs, Texas, band — consisting of lead vocalist, lead guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson and bass player/vocalist Cameron Duddy — played the Kern County Fair in 2017.
Bakersfield left such an impression on the musicians that they named Buck Owens' Crystal Palace as one of their top 10 honky-tonks in a 2018 Uproxx list.
The band's twice-platinum-certified chart-topping debut "Drinkin’ Problem" earned the band their first Grammy Awards nominations for best country song and best country duo/group performance.
Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the amphitheater, 11200 Stockdale Highway.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at 10 AM on AXS.com and at noon at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, 1001 Truxtun Ave.