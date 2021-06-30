Concerts at The Marketplace series returns Thursday

This summer will rock, be funky, soulful and more thanks to Concerts by the Fountain, the free summer concert series at The Marketplace that resumes Thursday.
R&B and classic rock band Lost Vinyl will kick things off, performing from 7 to 9 p.m. by the main fountain at the shopping center, 9000 Ming Ave.
Concerts will continue Thursdays through August. Also on the schedule:
July 8: Classic rock act Mystic Red featuring Sheri Warfield
July 15: Oldies funk band Thee Majestics
July 22: Soul act The Akoustiks
July 29: The Jay Smith Group, known for jazz fusion
Aug. 5: Rock band The Aviators
Aug. 12: Rod P & Nu Standard, known for playing multigenerational hits
Aug. 19: High octane Motown/R&B group Foster Campbell and Friends
Aug. 26: Mento Buru, known for its ska/reggae/funk sound
Performances are subject to change or cancellation.
Due to popular demand, seating may not be available. Lawn chairs may be permitted in designated locations only, subject to space and availability.
No coolers, picnic baskets or outside alcohol, food or beverages permitted.
Attendees are encouraged to dine ahead of the concert or order to-go to enjoy it during the show from the 18 restaurants at The Marketplace, including the newly opened Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Applebee’s Grill & Bar and Qué Pasa! Mexican Cafe (view full listing at themarketplacebakersfield.com/directory/#foodanddining).
Some businesses will offer Thursday night specials including children eating free at select restaurants and date-night dinner menus. Check with restaurants for more details.