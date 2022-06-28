Concert series returns to The Marketplace July 7

Whatever your musical preference, there should be a concert for you this summer at The Marketplace, which kicks off its Concerts by the Fountain series on July 7.
This year's series will be hot out of the gate with high-octane Motown and R&B with Foster Campbell and Friends.
Performances are held Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. by the main fountain at the shopping center, 9000 Ming Ave.
Concerts will continue through August. Also on the schedule:
July 14: Jon Ranger and his band (rock)
July 21: TCB Music (multigenre hits)
July 28: No Stringz Attached (covers and more)
Aug. 4: Elevation 406 (rock)
Aug. 11: Thee Majestics (oldies)
Aug. 18: Orphan Jon & The Abandoned (roots/blues)
Aug. 25: Mento Buru (ska/reggae and funk)
Performances are subject to change or cancellation. High temperatures have led to schedule changes in the past. (Visit facebook.com/themarketplacebakersfield for the latest news.)
Due to popular demand, seating may not be available. Lawn chairs may be permitted in designated locations only, subject to space and availability.
No coolers, picnic baskets or outside alcohol, food or beverages (other than bottled water, baby formula, baby food and medications) are permitted.
Attendees are encouraged to dine ahead of the concert or order to go to enjoy it during the show from the 17 restaurants at The Marketplace, including Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Applebee’s Grill & Bar, and Qué Pasa! Mexican Cafe (view full listing at themarketplacebakersfield.com/directory/#foodanddining).