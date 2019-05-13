Hot on the heels of a well-regarded debut at Coachella, Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin announced his new Arcoiris Tour, which will include an Oct. 20 stop at Rabobank Arena.
The performer, who is regarded as a global ambassador of the musical genre blending hip-hop, Latin American and Caribbean music, will kick off the 25-city trek Aug. 30 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with stops in Miami, Toronto, New York City, Las Vegas and more before closing Oct. 26 in Los Angeles.
Just as in his 2015 tour that hit Rabobank with up-and-comer Becky G, Balvin will feature a pair of fast-rising young Puerto Rican music stars on the bill: reggaeton and Latin trap fusion performer Lyanno and versatile urban musician Eladio Carrion.
Much like fans saw in his back-to-back weekend performances on the main stage at Coachella, this tour should feature much of the same: multiple chart-topping hits and groundbreaking visual production, brought to life by Balvin and the FriendsWithYou Art Collective.
The show is at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Rabobank, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com. American Express Card holders can purchase tickets from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 10 p.m. Thursday online.
