Christian singer Jeremy Camp to play Fox Oct. 14

Christian singer Jeremy Camp is heading out on the road this fall for his When You Speak Tour, which includes a stop at the Fox Theater on Oct. 14.
Along with having 16 No. 1 songs, Camp has been recognized with five Dove Awards, three wins for American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers songwriter of the year and an American Music Award nomination.
Kicking off in October, the tour is named for his latest album, which will be released Sept. 10.
Triple threat Jonathan Traylor — a singer/songwriter, producer/musician and dancer — will be a special guest on the tour.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the show is at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at thebakersfieldfox.com, by calling 661-324-1369 or at the Fox box office (open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays).