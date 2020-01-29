Country-music star Chris Stapleton will headline a show at Mechanics Bank Arena on June 11.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at axs.com.
The "All-American Road Show" will return this summer and fall with more than 40 stops across the country. He will be accompanied by fellow artists the Highwomen, Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Hank Williams Jr., Nikki Lane and Sheryl Crow.
Stapleton performed in Bakersfield in 2016 and is returning with Margo Price and The Dirty Knows with Mike Campbell as accompanying acts.
The Grammy Award-winning musician has written hits like "Millionaire," "Broken Halos," and the No. 1 hit "Tennessee Whiskey."
For more information, visit chrisstapleton.com.
