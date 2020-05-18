Take a sip of that Tennessee whiskey and brace yourself: The Chris Stapleton concert, set for June 11 at Mechanics Bank Arena, has been postponed.
The Grammy award-winning musician will now perform in Bakersfield on June 17, 2021.
All dates on the country music star's "All-American Road Show," which included 40 stops across the country this summer, have been rescheduled. Stapleton last played Bakersfield in 2016.
Tickets for the original performance will be valid for the new date and do not need to be exchanged. Ticket holders will also be emailed with options for requesting a refund, or can visit livenation.com/refund for more information.
(1) comment
Ya think?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.