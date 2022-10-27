Chill at Okihi Campgrounds for Skye on the River

Get back to nature this Halloween weekend with an evening by the river.
Skye on the River returns Friday to the Okihi campgrounds north of the Kern River.
Curated by musician Crimson Skye, the family-friendly gathering will feature performances by Skye along with Justus The Mystic & Thee Lovecult Band and Zacari.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Reserved seating is sold out but space is still available for the front-and-center amphitheater benches (first come, first served) or picnic style in the surrounding area.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Entertainment kicks off at 6:30 with an open mic session.
Stephen and Katherine Winters, CEO and CFO, respectively, of White Wolf Wellness Foundation, which oversees the campsite, will greet the crowd and discuss their mission. The pair are leading the charge to restore the 14-acre property and open it for public use.
Justus The Mystic & Thee Lovecult Band will perform at 7 p.m., followed by Zacari at 7:50 p.m. Crimson Skye along with Afta will close the show.
Unlike at previous events, there will be no camping and gates close at 10 p.m. No fires or dogs are allowed.
Parking is limited so carpooling is encouraged.
Admission is $20, free for children younger than 12. Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.
Proceeds will be split between supporting the musicians and an Okihi improvement fund.
This is one of the two final river shows for the year, as the gathering takes a break for winter before resuming in January. The last show of 2022 will be Nov. 18.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
