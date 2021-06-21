Chicago to play Dignity Health Amphitheatre on Sept. 8

On Sept. 8, all roads lead to Chicago when the longtime rock band plays Dignity Health Amphitheatre.
Formed in 1967, Chicago is the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine's top 125 artists of all time. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and recently received The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award — which celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording — from the Grammys.
Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at Dignity Health Amphitheatre, 11200 Stockdale Highway.
Tickets, ranging from $39 to $99, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com.