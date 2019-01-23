Maybe it has something to do with this plaintive time of the year, but there are a variety of low-key shows — acoustic and otherwise — happening soon. Even though these acts are a bit more sonically subdued than when flanked by louder instruments (I’m looking at you, drums) they'll still melt the chill off of our bitterly cold Bakersfield winters.
Local singer-songwriter Amber Michelle, who has a voice that can evoke brittle heartbreak as easily as it can steely resolve, will perform Thursday at Cafe Smitten.
Once a fixture on local stages, Michelle looks to perform more often after a self-imposed two-year hiatus.
“I've played a few gigs here and there the past couple years, but not as consistently as I had before,” Michele said. “I guess sometimes you have to take a break from what you love in order to realize why you love it. So … I decided to come out of hibernation. It was like I just woke up and decided after walking a long road, it was time to come home.”
Her set will include some choice covers that run the gamut of Americana roots styles and indie rock as well as originals including material from her previous band, Twas Writ.
Later Thursday, self-described “riot folk punker” Greg Rekus rolls in from Canada to perform at Sandrini’s Public House. Based out of Winnipeg, Manitoba, but more accurately out of his van, the hard-traveling Rekus performs uptempo punk originals and makes every show into his own one-man punk-coustic private party. His material is engaging and energetic, and I quite like the song “Never Satisfied,” the opening song off of his 2017 album “Sibling Cities.”
Travis Byler, who has an ongoing Thursday night residency at Sandrini’s, will perform that night as well. His ever-expanding set list quite seriously ranges “from John Mayer to Slayer” and don’t be surprised to hear the theme song to the 1988 martial arts film “Bloodsport.” Seriously. For those wanting a double-dose of Byler, he’ll be at Cafe Med, thankfully still hosting live music, this Friday.
Indie rock multi-instrumentalist Ryan Barge will also be at Cafe Med the following week on Feb. 1. Barge’s eclectic 2017 pseudo-concept album, “The Last Long Lonely Night,” is a heck of a statement from this bourgeoning talent. He’s aiming to perform more often this year so try to catch him on the ascent.
Also at Sandrini’s this Sunday is the return of Hannah DiMolfetto aka Hannah DiMo. DiMolfetto, who made some minor waves a few years ago with her CD “Sky Love,” will visit for one show with her trio before returning back to her new homebase of Portland. Her bass player and fellow Portland-splant Damian Hayes will open up the evening with his own original set. (Disclosure: I will also perform at the 21-and-over show, drumming with the band Disco Sundae.)
Amber Michelle, 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cafe Smitten, 909 18th St. Free.
Greg Rekus with Travis Byler, 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Hannah DiMo (Hannah DiMolfetto), Damian Hayes and Disco Sundae, 8 p.m. Sunday at Sandrini’s Public House, 1918 Eye St. Free to attend.
Travis Byler, 6:30 p.m. Friday; Ryan Barge, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Cafe Med, 4809 Stockdale Highway. Free to attend.
Cesareo’s picks
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, with “Jimmy J” Johnson, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, World Records, 2815 F St. $35-$45; tickets available at World Records. shopworldrecords.com.
Tommy Castro & the Painkillers return to the World Records stage this Friday almost a year to the day since they were last here. Is this the start of a new annual tradition? Maybe there really is something to Bakersfield in the winter?
His last album, 2017’s “Stompin’ Ground,” has afforded the seemingly ageless 63-year-old blues guitarist and frontman some good traction. Certain tracks like “Fear Is The Enemy,” “Enough Is Enough” and the defiant and funky “Love Is” have found new gravity with their social commentary. None more so or as nuanced than on the nostalgic, mid-tempo “My Old Neighborhood,” where Castro paints a picture of scenes from his youth over horn lines that could have jumped out of the grooves of a Stax record. Top to bottom, “Stompin’ Ground” is a strong release.
With decades of material to pull from, fans and audiences can expect an evening of solid entertainment with guitar-playing incendiary enough to singe the back row. Castro still has a lot to say and even more to play. Let him indulge you. Local troubadour mainstay “Jimmy J” Johnson will open.
"Consistently Off" tour with Filmspeed and Early Nites and The Vices, 7-11 p.m. Friday at Jerry’s Pizza, 1817 Eye St.. Free to attend.
Filmspeed, an unabashedly straight-up rock ‘n’ roll band that's two parts Detroit and one part Orange County, will play Jerry’s Pizza this Friday as part of its “Consistently Off” tour.
These three play guitar-heavy tunes that would be right at home blasting out of the speakers of a Pontiac Firebird. Their new single, “Bless My Soul,” is a blast of beer-soaked hard rock — cowbell and all — and they even have guitar solos. Guitar solos! In 2019! Bless their denim and leather souls, indeed.
Also performing at the all-ages show is local indie rock group Early Nites and darkwave synth duo The Vices, the latter having some really cool stuff on soundcloud.com/thevices.
