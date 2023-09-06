If there's one thing that Samantha Fish can't be accused of, it's of having a lax work ethic.
I am stunned — stunned! — by her almost absurdly nonstop schedule.
Her upcoming performance at World Records on Sept. 15 will be part of her Love Letters Tour, inspired by the recent "Love Letters, Samantha Fish Live From New Orleans" PBS documentary about her.
In between her Love Letters shows, Fish is also touring with Texas-based guitarist Jesse Dayton in support of their superb collaborative album "Death Wish Blues" (2022), which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. Members of this backing band will perform with Fish at her World Records show, keeping a cohesive energy while she plays selections that encompass the entirety of her career. Well, mostly. Sometimes, the past should stay in the past.
"I'm trying to build an exciting show so, for me, I don't necessarily want to go to the inception of my career," Fish said. "I feel like I've grown a lot as an artist so I owe it to myself to play stuff that feels true to me."
Between all of her zig-zagging tours — yes, there are more than these two — festival appearances and even a cruise, she'll be working steadily and just about daily all the way into next spring. It's no wonder that my interview with her was conducted while she was waiting for a flight at the Indianapolis Airport.
(Visit samanthafish.com for more details on her touring.)
Bsides being a fan of her music — her last solo album "Faster" (2021) is a game-changer — it's easy to be a fan of the fierce, friendly and humble Fish herself.
Her bold, dynamic playing and undeniable charisma position the 34-year-old musician to possibly become her generation's newest crossover star. She's blown past just being a blues musician into something more and every local appearance she makes is a chance for Bakersfeild audiences to get in on the ground floor while they still can.
She's not just creating a circuit, she's digging a trench.
Another concert of note, the socially conscious, East L.A. Chicano folk band Las Cafeteras will perform at World Records the very next day on Sept. 16. Both the Las Cafeteras and Samantha Fish concerts are part of the record store's never-ending No Stinkin' Service Charge Blues Series.
Samantha Fish Love Letters Tour, with special guest Eric Johanson, Sept. 15; Las Cafeteras, Sept. 16, doors open at 6 p.m., performances begin at 7:30 p.m., World Records, 2815 F St. $50 for Samantha Fish, $35 for row seats, $45 for table seats for Las Cafeteras; tickets available at World Records or call 661-325-1982. shopworldrecords.com
Welcome to Fright Night (Market)
Stage Fright Clothing, located downtown, has hosted a second-Friday Fright Night Market since December, save for a two-month break in June and July. Because if there's one thing scarier than the rock- and horror-themed merchandise they carry, it's the Bakersfield summer heat.
"We love to showcase small and local vendors and crafters," said Stage Fright Clothing co-owner Lorena Rodriguez via messenger. "Everyone is welcome!"
The shop reminds me of one part Hot Topic, one part Fangoria and one part collectible toy store that's, according to Rodriguez, "mixed with Spirit Halloween."
This Friday, along with its Fright Night Market, the store will host an in-store appearance by composer John Massari who created the score for the wacky — and bloody — 1988 sci-fi horror comedy "Killer Klowns from Outer Space."
The Killer Klowns theme continues into the evening with a Killer Klowns After Party at Jerry's Pizza, which — much like the movie itself — seems ridiculous, fun and deliciously weird.
Rodriguez added, "Everyone is welcome to dress up as whatever they'd like but if they come in clown costumes that'd be even more fun!"
Downstairs at Jerry's will be decorated in theme with the movie.
Helpful hint: See a weird cocoon that looks like it's made out of cotton candy and blood? Watch out.
"Slim (one of the more memorable Killer Klowns from the movie) will definitely make an appearance," Rodriguez said. "If you're not a fan of clowns I'd stay away."
DJ Pantomime will be at the 21-and-over event playing "a mix of new and '80s music." While Stage Fright Clothing has hosted DJ nights in the past, the shop is looking to branch out with bigger upcoming community events in October like the successful Retro-Ween event they held last July.
"We love to be a part of the downtown scene since my husband and I grew up here," Rodriguez said. "We actually got married at Jerry's."
Fright Night Market, with special guest John Massari, 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Stage Fright Clothing, 1438 19th St. Killer Klowns After Party, 9 p.m. Friday, Jerry's Pizza, 1817 Chester Ave. Free admission.
Cesareo's pick
Niner Niner, with Some Gifts, Do You Compute, Make Mine Yours and Dropping In, 7 p.m. Saturday, Pyrenees Cafe, 601 Sumner St. $9.
For fans of live, energetic, punk-based indie-rock who won't be at Village Fest this Saturday, Niner Niner will perform at Pyrenees Cafe with some stellar local bands for an all-ages show.
Niner Niner's latest album "The Muck," recorded at The Noise Feed, is incredible and its strongest element is its confidence, evident in the songwriting, the performance and the sound.
"The Muck" has a sonic clarity and sense of scale that I can really only describe as epic. Songs like "Alarma" showcase some pretty tricky musicianship in 12/8 that the group pulls off expertly live.
"Warpaint" (one of my favorites off the album) has a dramatic, mid-tempo coda that would make "Auf Wiedersehen"-era Cheap Trick proud. Speaking of Cheap Trick (who will perform at the Fox Theater on Oct. 15), the song "Cheeto Boy" (and its accompanying video directed by Joseph Ruiz) is reminiscent of "He's a Whore" off of CT's debut self-titled album — until it veers off into its own bonkers territory with ocean wave sounds and vocal echoes during its ebb and flow, ambient bridge. It's a trip.