CESAREO GARASA: Walker Hayes brings his stories to country scene

Country artist Walker Hayes' latest release, "Country Stuff the Album," the follow-up to last year's EP "Country Stuff," basically works as a Rorschach test for country music fans and works, for the most part, by enthusiastically embracing its own humor and frailty.
Hayes' show at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday will probably lean more into the "country" than the "stuff" his album titles allude to.
"Being out on the road and playing arenas has been the biggest dream come true," Hayes said via email. "The show is so big, and it's so fun. I play a lot from 'Country Stuff the Album,' but I also add in some new stuff and we do my collaboration with Flo Rida that we play together via a video."
"We have the whole family, and now three dogs, on the road, so it's a family affair all the way through."
Even with his laid-back, rap drawl, Hayes definitely skews more George Jones to me than Kid Rock (although the track “Craig,” featuring Mercy Me, faintly reminds me of Beck). But, much like watching a speeding train change directions just by thinking about it, attempts at categorization here ultimately don't really matter. With Hayes, it's all about the interpretation.
A highlight of the album is the catchy hit single "Fancy Like," which I've seen enthusiastically sung at karaoke by a crew who works at Applebee's (appropriate if you know the song lyrics).
On the song "AA," Hayes sings "Life's hard, family's weird, Sometimes you just need a beer," and "I'm just trying to stay out of AA," but what makes this different from the usual "drinking-fixes-everything" fare is in its real-life context. It's a plea.
"My life changed so quickly with 'Fancy Like,'" Hayes said. "Don't get me wrong, we are so grateful, but it was a lot for me and my family to digest. One morning I walked into a writing room with Luke Laird and Shane McAnally and Luke asked how I was doing with it all, and I just said, 'Man, I'm just trying to stay out of AA,' and the song was born right there."
"I've been sober now for seven years, but the urge to drink never goes away. I feel grateful that my big success came later in life, because I have a much better handle on everything now than I did at 20 or 21 when I first came to town (Nashville)."
The album's sample-laden closing track, and my favorite song on it, "What If We Did," featuring Carly Pearce, finds Hayes fully in the zone of crossover contemporary pop. With it and "Fancy Like," Hayes has tapped into an engaging commercial sound.
"I just love getting to play country music," Hayes said. "I've always been a storyteller, and that's what I try to bring to my version of country. I know some of the greatest storytellers in our genre came from Bakersfield, and I'm looking forward to a great show."
Walker Hayes, 8 p.m. Saturday, Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave. $35.50-$55.50; axs.com.
Cesareo's picks
Still Missing record release show, 7 p.m. Nov. 12, Narducci's Cafe, 622 E. 21st St. $5.
Still Missing's fantastic upcoming self-titled debut album is the sound of skate punks all grown up and at the peak of their musical powers. The band and its label, Killer Kern, will host a record release party in its honor on Nov. 12 at Narducci's Cafe. (The venue's pork chop sandwich is highly recommended).
Recorded locally at The Noise Feed by Justin Martin, the sound of the album is superb and the arrangements airtight. Its feel is magnetic, bold and seething, littered with a sense of uncertain anxiety mixed with a profound sense of opaque confidence. When they sing "schism baby/schism world" on the track "AOC" (the only one that even flirts with politics), they're making a point, even if that point (whatever it might be) is ultimately up to the listener.
The band's performance at the inaugural 3 Days in Space in 2021 was undeniably powerful and I'm glad to see more performances on the books. It's on the same level as edgy, uncompromising bands like 400 Blows and Big Business: honing blunt brutality with a sense of restless compulsion to scream loudly, declare its existence to the world and then slide back into the darkness.
I'm fond of the swirling yellow-vinyl edition, It's really spiffy with the album art.
Also performing at this all-ages show will be local rockers Niner Niner; Transmissions, a new project by former Choirs and If It Kills You drummer Cass Faulkenberry and guitarist Marty Whiteley; post-punk live-looping duo Contranistas; and punk act Dropping In.
Adema Back to the Roots Show, 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Jerry's Pizza and Pub, 1817 Chester Ave.; $25; ticketweb.com.
Adema, the indefatigable and resilient quintet, has been on a roll having released two stunning singles (including "Ready to Die," my 2021 song of the year) and recently finishing a national tour with (Hed) PE and Crazy Town, which saw drummer Kris Kohls pulling double duty drumming with both Adema and Crazy Town.
This weekend, the band will be at the Whisky a Go Go on Thursday and Soulbelly BBQ in Las Vegas on Sunday, and local audiences can skip the trip (unless a change of scenery is a welcome respite) and see the band perform at Jerry's Pizza and Pub instead on Nov. 11.
The band plans on putting on a full production for this "Back to the Roots" show — sounds, lights, the whole deal — while tapping into the vibe of that dank, historic basement. Given the band members' continued ties to the community, this 21-and-over show will most definitely indulge its audience with "the old feels," even if a lot of us try our best to refuse to feel old.
The Mothership, 3 p.m. Nov. 13, Tower Venue, 1200 Truxtun Ave.; $10 presale, $15 at the door; eventbrite.com.
Nov. 13 also sees the soft return of The Mothership at the Tower Venue.
While it's been dormant for a while, the collective and its shows were some of the hottest events at Sandrini's Public House for years. Now, the Mothership looks to be testing the waters for a full return in 2023.
Performing at this 21-and-over event will be Colemine Records artists: the funky triple-female-singer led Say She She, local psychedelic "midnight ministry" act Tonight We Are with Marlon Mackey on vocals, and DJ Noe G, Mr. Groove and DJ Chuck1 spinning music throughout. DJ Chuck1 will be accompanied by Tonight We Are's drummer, Dom "El Domo" Miller, who will be pulling a doubleheader of his own that night.
There will be art, food and vendors at the event.