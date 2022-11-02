 Skip to main content
CESAREO GARASA: Walker Hayes brings his stories to country scene

Country artist Walker Hayes' latest release, "Country Stuff the Album," the follow-up to last year's EP "Country Stuff," basically works as a Rorschach test for country music fans and works, for the most part, by enthusiastically embracing its own humor and frailty.

Hayes' show at the Mechanics Bank Arena on Saturday will probably lean more into the "country" than the "stuff" his album titles allude to.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you The Lowdown on local music and entertainment every other Thursday.

