CESAREO GARASA: These releases appeal to variety of tastes

Even as we gain momentum into the new year, there are some lingering 2021 releases that merit attention, along with a few current ones that are worthy of the same. If anything, they're reminders as to how wonderfully weird, textured and adventurous our local musicians are and how they acquiesce and contour to their muses so wonderfully and so completely.
Fans of old country and western, a la Hank Williams and Bob Wills, as well as Old Crow Medicine Show will really enjoy Fistful of Nickels. The Tehachapi-based acoustic act combines country, bluegrass and rockabilly — usually at the same time — to tell entertaining tales of sin and woe.
The band is anchored by upright bassist Les Webb's solid playing, Justin Komin's expert violin and banjo, Hugh Shane's guitar and Dobro and the whiskey-soaked twang of lead singer/guitarist Steven Woods.
Its 2021 album "Drinkers Lament" plays to the strengths of each of those styles in both sound and skill. It's quite the release. Each song resonates with the kind of joyful anticipation that usually accompanies a night of debauchery as well as the stubborn melancholy that lingers after it's done.
Speaking of nickels, the song "Nickel Made of Wood" off of Wet Robot's 2021 release "Stupid Beach" is my favorite. It's a midtempo blues number, the only one really like it on the album, with heaps of country guitar picking. When singer/guitarist Matt Jacobs flatly states, "I pawned my guitar away, singing songs it just don't pay," I can imagine just about every working musician will be able to relate to that.
Wet Robot describes itself as "sloth rock" on its Facebook page, which is an interesting way of describing the trio's raw, sprawling, mostly instrumental, psychedelic prog-rock sound. They take their music very seriously but sure sound like they're having a whole lot of fun doing so. Along with bands like Tall Dark, Gadfly, 3 Red Flags and AutoDidactic, I'm thrilled to see exploratory, guitar-driven music thrive so creatively. I sincerely hope that that enthusiasm translates to greater audiences.
Another band that takes its mood and tones seriously with a large helping of joyful wit — best exemplified on its song "Los Angeles (Is Sinking to the Ground)" — is Lou Beauty, fronted by songwriter Luis Velez. Its 2021 EP "Agoraphobia" is filled with synth sounds that bathe over the listener. This evolved yacht rock is totally refreshing, like a fresh dip into cool water then jumping straight into a warm hot tub. It's intoxicating and Velez's voice has a warmth that almost purrs with ethereal nostalgia.
Indie-post-hardcore juggernaut If It Kills You's latest release "Invisible Self" won't be out until April 1, but they released their first single off of it, "Parallel Lines," on Bandcamp.com. The song (and album) was produced by Jim Ward, of the influential bands Sparta and At The Drive In, and features Shelby Cinca of Frodus on guitar.
The result is a straightforward slab of post-hardcore intensity. It's a solid — if straightforward — introduction to what listeners can expect in April. According to frontman Justin Martin, "We're very proud of this record and feel fortunate to have had our friends and heroes contribute to it."
Singer Marlon Mackey's new live-band quartet Tonight We Are has released its first album, "Midnight Ministries," which is a good sign of what's to come. While the title track and other standouts like "No Resting Place" (my personal favorite) absolutely deliver, the album as a whole feels like a band still finding its sound. Mackey's prodigious instinct for vocal harmony serves the music well, and his layered background vocals provide a lot of the depth and excitement on the album.
The album's lyrics thematically jumping between joy and pain, sensuality and spirituality, hope and solemn reflection. Mackey as a creator and a performer is on a level on his own and when he's engaged he's magnetic.
Local duo Common Poppies is an intriguing act. They've been quietly performing around town while releasing a slate of really solid singles online over the course of the last year. Its latest, "Everything, Everything," is a solidly produced, catchy song that's as fragile as it is evocative.
Jesus Christ Muscle Car, the half Bakersfield/half-Portland-based van rock band, has recently released a three-song single titled "Underground Monsters" that's so fiery it could strip paint. It easily has some of the best drum and guitar tones I have ever heard on a local release.
While each of the three songs rev at different speeds, it's the track "Burning Beard" (a Clutch cover) that sees these maniacs dabble in some syncopated madness in 7/4 time. "Underground Monsters" is intense, it's heavy and it's highly recommended for fans of bands like Clutch and Soundgarden.
Cesareo's picks
Thump It Thursday Double-Decker, with 3 Red Flags, AudioDidactic, Kiahsounds, DJ Blackfoot, 7 p.m. Thursday, Jerry's Pizza, 1817 Chester Ave. Free admission.
Super Bowl party, with Ill Tiempo, Afta, Riddy K and more, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Great Change Brewing, 4200 Resnik Court $10; for inquiries, text 661-439-1950.
Breaking In A Sequence, Band of Family and more, 7 p.m. Feb. 17, Whisky a Go-Go, 8901 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; $20, visit whiskyagogo.com for tickets.
Last year's solid self-titled release from 3 Red Flags, featuring frontman Phillip Williams, showcased its energetic sound that straddles the line between melodic guitar-heavy hard rock and grungy indie-rock. While most of the album's songs deal with Williams' life, the track "Young" is a brutally honest recollection of some unapologetic high times that leaves you guessing if the reminiscing is good or bad — well, until the last verse.
The band will perform Thursday at Jerry's Pizza for a 21-and-over show with another mind-expanding band AudioDidactic, fronted by musician Jake Hyatt who approaches the music and band itself from a more philosophically esoteric place of truth-seeking via music. It's almost musically grounded performance art.
On Sunday, Great Change Brewing will host a Super Bowl party whose $10 admission will enter you into a raffle with a $300 grand prize. There will be food vendors and live graffiti art as well as live music from Afta, Riddy K and Ill Tiempo happening before kickoff. Why settle for a halftime show when you can have a pre-game show as well?
Lastly, for any of you looking for a reason for a road trip, Band of Family will perform at the world-famous Whisky a GoGo on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood on Feb. 17.
While the band's 2021 song "Pay to Play" is all about the pay-to-play practice that has plagued many a musician, Band of Family appears to be thriving in spite of facing off with the SoCal music meat grinder gauntlet.
Another reason to make that weekday road trip for the all-ages show is former Korn drummer David Silveria's intriguing latest band Breaking In A Sequence.
Regardless, Bakersfield will be well-represented on the Whisky a Go-Go stage that night showing that the elevator sometimes starts on the same floor for aspiring rock stars and proven ones alike.
Please observe all safety recommendations regarding COVID.