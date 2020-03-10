Over the last few months, some Bakersfield-based artists have put out some fascinating new releases. All of these can be streamed on all the major music-streaming sites like Spotify, with the exception of NineFingers’ “Broken Hearts and False Starts,” which will be out in wide release on March 20. (Currently, that album is only available at ninefingersmusic.bandcamp.com.)
‘FRINGE’
Glitterfox, the ever-touring Portland-based group with local roots (singer Solange Igoa is a Bakersfield native), recently released its EP titled “Fringe.”
The acoustic duo — now a trio with the inclusion of bassist Eric Stalker — recorded it in three days and its bluesy, rustic-folk feel bristles with a live energy.
Igoa’s rich voice is as powerful as it is expressive with a raspy vibrato that evokes both Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin. Guitarist Andrea Walker, Igoa’s wife, is perfectly complementary, giving Igoa all the room she needs dynamically.
After years of constant playing, the two have harnessed their strengths without losing any of their warmth; streamlining and evolving while keeping their frayed edges intact.
The band will return to Bakersfield on April 26 for an all-ages show with The Appletons at The Well, 7401 White Lane, Suite 7. That show starts at 6 p.m.
Standout tracks: The bluesy stomp of “Tell Me You’ll Be Mine” and the soulful, hopeful catharsis of “Cry Out.”
‘CIVIL/WAR’
Singer-songwriter Sammy Kay has been a familiar fixture at local open mics for a while now and his album “civil/WAR,” which was released in October, is an intoxicating blast of acoustic Americana with punk rock roots. Kay’s gruff voice has a grainy timbre and his delivery brings an honest, earnest gravity to his music. It’s an effective instrument, both strong and vulnerable.
The different instrumentation Kay used — piano, organ, slide guitar, and mellotron, with nary a drum or cymbal hit — helps flesh out the music while keeping his storytelling lyrics unencumbered in their own sonic real estate. A pedal steel floats throughout the album, providing an ethereal, wistful melancholy like it knows an assuring secret that it can only tell in pieces. There’s a definite fire under the release that draws in the listener and rewards that attention.
Kay will perform along with touring fellow Americana punk artists Roger Harvey, Anika Pyle and Charlie Mtn. (featuring John Allison Weiss) on Friday at Bakersfield Sound Co., 10715 Rosedale Highway. The all-ages show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets will be $10 at the door or available online at lowerkeymusic.com.
Standout tracks: The lovely, bittersweet “Sweet Cecilia” and “See You Soon” as well as the chin-up/ tears-down “This Old Misery.”
‘BROKEN HEARTS AND FALSE STARTS’
And lastly, David Tetz, my 2019 artist of the year, has put out his first official hip-hop album under the name NineFingers, “Broken Hearts and False Starts.” Each release Tetz puts out is as much of a progression as it is a reflection of who he is at that moment, filtered by — but not defined by — the style of his choosing, whether it’s hip-hop, indie rock or whatever.
Produced and engineered by another Portland transplant, Elle Archer, each of the album’s five tracks delve on a truly familiar theme: love and loss and love again. Even the album’s dual covers (art-directed by Tetz and illustrated by artist Degeha) illustrate that dichotomy. Both covers show Tetz, whose nine-fingered hands surround an engorged, floating, exposed heart. But while one figure is calm and smiling in the daytime, the other is the ogre version of himself at dusk — tongue out, his third eye awash in black flame. With those, the questions arise: Which one came first and does it even matter?
"I found myself unexpectedly falling in love for the first time in as long as I can remember and then having an equally unexpected breakup,” Tetz said via email. “I wrote these songs to better understand my own feelings about what happened, and in the process began to understand that just because something doesn't work out the way you want it to when you want it to, it doesn't mean it wasn't worthwhile. When you choose to love someone for real it always adds immense value to your life, no matter the outcome."
He’ll perform the EP in its entirety at the “Share the Love” fundraiser for the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House on March 21 at The Trap, 1914 N. Chester Ave. Other artists set to play include Bar Room Riot, Band of Family, The 08 Orchestra, Rabid Assault, Electric Roach, Psyde Affect, Here By Fate, Chex Quest and Everyday At Seven — whose singer David Small’s son was personally helped by the very foundation they’re benefiting.
The 21-and-over show starts at 1 p.m., NineFingers goes on at 4 p.m. There is a $5 cover charge, with all proceeds from the ticket sales going to the Ronald McDonald House.
Standout tracks: The defiant, haunting “Rib Cage,” where the tide of love turns from the inside, and the humbling affirmation “The Answer,” where solace isn’t just discovered but earned.
