CESAREO GARASA: Thee Lovecult Band sets bar with new single

Let's get one thing out of the way: If the rest of the musical output that comes out of our local music contingent this year is as strong as Thee Lovecult Band's latest single, "Heaven Help Me," 2023 will turn out to be a remarkable year.

The song is that good and, almost three months in, it's already the main contender for my favorite song of the year.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you The Lowdown on local music and entertainment every other Thursday.

