What does a band do when a pandemic gets in the way of releasing its latest album?
Why, re-record the debut EP, of course! Oildale-based punk and rock ensemble The 08 Orchestra (get it?) has done exactly that: re-recorded their 2017 debut, “Ruiner,” at B2 Studios as “Ruiner 2.0” with their current lineup. The EP will be available on all streaming sites Aug. 7.
“Ruiner 2.0” isn’t just a placeholder but a fresh representation of these old songs that have had years to grow and evolve. The new recording sounds tighter, polished and more aggressive than the original — although a bit less fun without the random behind-the-scenes blurbs.
“I love the old music, and any of the new stuff we’re writing right now,” said band frontman Brandon Morrow. “But it sucks because I don’t know where the finish line is (with this pandemic).”
Punk rock has had a long history of being irreverent, especially when it comes to politics, and in also not taking itself too seriously. We live in a world where socially conscious bands like The Clash, Crass and the Dead Kennedys can coexist with NOFX and Toy Dolls. The 08 Orchestra sounds like a cross between Motley Crue and Bad Religion.
Morrow said, “When it comes to stuff that we write, it’s not really politically motivated, you know? Mostly we sing about drinking and whatever kinda comes to mind when the writing process is going. To be honest, we kinda try to stay away from the political stuff. I mean, it’s hard to say with the whole cover we’ve got on the new EP — it’s hard to say that.”
Ah! The cover: a Shepard Fairey-style mock-up of California Gov. Gavin Newsom smiling with a face mask pulled over his eyes. Is there a political message behind the use of this image for something called “Ruiner”?
“We almost did it more just to be funny,” Morrow said, “’cause when the idea came up, we were like, ‘Yes. That’s what we should do for sure.’”
The picture kept evolving little by little until it arrived at its final form: First it was just Newsom, then Newsom wearing the mask, then wearing the mask with his nose uncovered, then — finally — wearing the mask over the eyes.
“When it comes to being politically motivated or being funny, we went with it being more funny," Morrow said.
Morrow has solid gripes about government — including the cost of living in California and for medicine — but considers himself more of a moderate independent. He doesn’t consider himself overtly political but he's not completely devoid of it either.
“You could be mad at real things or be mad at The 08 Orchestra, some band from Oildale, that has a picture of Gavin Newsom with a mask on his eyes,” Morrow said.
“Whether it’s completely Newsom’s fault or not, he’s the one that gets the brunt of it.”
With our polarized world — myself definitely included — righteous indignation seems to be a constant state of existence throughout social media. Left and right factions fighting each other constantly. But, it’s easy to forget that when Mommy and Daddy are fighting, so to speak, what it’s doing to the kids. Most people are sick of the rancorous back-and-forth, which is an angle The 08 Orchestra has tapped into — almost unintentionally.
Provocative images elicit basic emotional reactions like revulsion, anger, euphoria, joy, glee, empathy, confusion, horror and humor. In Morrow and The 08 Orchestra’s case, they’re all about the last one. As far as I can remember, not since the days of Big Jed have we seen a local band make such a bold, provocative statement with its album art — even if it’s mainly for laughs. (If a particular cover art has slipped my mind, my apologies.)
“If your mind is so closed that you don’t want to listen to a punk band because of an album cover, then you got some other things going on,” Morrow said. “You don’t have to listen to us. That’s all right.“
The same applies for people that would be inspired by the EP art thinking that they’ve found like-minded allies in the group. I can imagine some of the anti-Newsom contingent telling them, “Yeah! Newsom sucks! These masks suck!” only to be told back, “Actually, we wear masks.”
Because also in the truest tradition of punk rock, Morrow and The 08 Orchestra refuse to be confined by others’ expectations.
“There we are,” Morrow said. “I’m the singer of the band. I made the picture of Gavin Newsom wearing the mask incorrectly and then I go to Walmart and I put on a mask with ‘The 08 Orchestra’ on it. That’s literally me.”
Speaking of re-releases, Phantom Stranger Records, which is putting out “Ruiner 2.0” and The 08 Orchestra’s upcoming release, has re-released the self-titled debut album from Ridgecrest-based punk outfit Elvis Goes Hoggin’ for the first time on CD. The release holds a sentimental place for label head Pat Spurlock, a Ridgecrest native himself: They were the first band he ever managed and who broke up right before their first gig. A heck of an introduction to the music business.
For more on Phantom Stranger, visit bandcamp.com/phantomstrangerinc.
