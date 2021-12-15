CESAREO GARASA: Some fresh releases for the holiday season

As we approach the end of another year, here are a few releases from local artists that merit attention.
First off is "A Long Road Home," by Ron Houston, the frontman for the country-tinged punk outfit The Sickstring Outlaws and currently Ron Houston and the Berry Pickers.
Here, Houston strips down the accompaniment to basically his voice, acoustic guitar and some light instrumentation (drums, banjo, pedal steel and harmonica) that fit the introspection of songs like "Do Outlaw Shed Tears" just fine.
Houston references his influences — even Bakersfield — occasionally throughout the release like on the slinky album opener "My Last Round" where he sings, "I'm working in the field and I work all night long, sneak out a bottle of Jack and one ole' Hank Jr. song/ I'm whiskey-bent and I'm sure hell-bound, I ain't seen the light of day since I shot that man down."
Not seeing "the light of day" is a recurring metaphorical theme throughout where Houston bluntly recounts his demons like he's conducting a head count. There's a lot of thought that went into the creation of this album, down to the timing of the sound of a vinyl record hiss that starts and ends every few songs referencing where the needle would lift and drop on the four sides of a two-album release.
On the ethereal cover of the 1954 Terry Fell song "Truck Drivin' Man" (my favorite track on the album), Houston not only name-checks Red Simpson (who also covered the song in 1975), he channels Waylon Jennings's warbled, reverb guitar tone and half-time feel as well as slyly throwing in a Jennings-ish "whoop" towards the end. It's almost celestial.
If anything, "A Long Road Home" seems to document the very trip the title suggests. One filled with the very-country music traditions of Saturday nights and Sunday mornings: revelry and revelations, rebellion and recollections, resolution and redemption. Wherever his home is now, light of day or not, he's earned it.
"A Long Road Home" is available on streaming services (search under the name Ron Steven Houston).
The second release is "Transmissions of the Unearthly'' by the Los Angeles-based progressive/sludge/doom/classical metal artist Nothing Is Real, aka multi-instrumentalist Nicholas Turner. On his latest release, his fifth full-length release, Turner has partnered with musician Jeremy Lauria on drums (formerly of the local psychedelic-electronic acid rock group Lango) to produce an improvised, almost-instrumental release that's split conceptually into two halves: the first nine songs are "chaos" and the last 10 are "order."
The album was recorded over two marathon sessions with the duo stopping around every 30 to 40 minutes and the songs later edited for length not to copy and paste. Additional accompaniment was overdubbed by Turner, which highlighted and deepened the album's musical intensity.
Lauria's influence on the release is a great balancing act, especially on the songs "Spontaneous Energetic Interference" (on the "chaos" side) and "Manifestation of Hideous Beauty" (on the "order" side). His drumming is both grounded and airy, giving Turner's sometimes dense compositional style a crucial sense of space. There are moments throughout the release that remind me of Lauria's work with Lango and the album closer, "Triumph Over All (To Be Continued Forever)," even flirts with being catchy.
While the prospect of listening to a 19-song jam album might sound daunting to some, especially non-fans of metal, this release is quite a feat. The songs have dynamic peaks and valleys that are engaging and surprising with a rich, cohesive flow throughout. I found myself entertained, even though, admittedly, I had to split the listening to each respective side, which sonically contrast each other by varying degrees of complexity (order) and rawness (chaos). Although, I can readily admit that it would be very easy to flip the descriptions of both halves and have them be equally descriptive.
But that's really the fundamental center of "Transmissions of the Unearthly": the intersectionality of duality, of the subjective and the objective. It's fascinating on many levels; from the conceptual, to the philosophical to the musical, the positive and the dark, which deepen upon reflection. Its parting thought: What we hear is what it is.
At the moment, the album is only available to stream on bandcamp.com (search "Transmissions Of The Unearthly").
Speaking of the positive and the dark, this final release is the epitome of it and just in time for Christmas.
NineFingers, the nom de guerre of musician David Tetz, recently released the new single "Glow," which could easily be naughty or nice depending on your point of view. It's poppy and kind of mean and perfectly on-brand for my 2019 artist of the year.
The chorus, where he sings, "Merry Christmas to me, I feel so lonely, I'll set fire to the tree to keep me warm so, enjoy the glow, it's apropos, maybe next year we can learn to let love grow," is him at his most melodically versatile and I can't tell if it's contemptuous, angry, hopeful or defiant. It's a kind of special, transcendent sadness.
"I think in my mind it's playful," Tetz said via messenger. "(It's) the first song in 10 years I don't have an emotional attachment to. I've been pretty surprised that it's made some people sad and also feel relieved that someone is expressing what they're feeling."
"All my songs are typically imbued with so much weight that I have to carry with me. When I sing this I feel no anger or sadness, just the incredible lightness of being."
Also, props to NineFingers on effectively using the word "apropos" in a rhyme.
The beat was produced by Lou Beauty (aka Luis Velez), with song mixing by Kyle Appleton, who also added sleigh bells to the recording. The background vocals were contributed by various fellow open mic performers Tetz befriended after relocating to Sacramento.
"Glow" can be found on all major streaming platforms.