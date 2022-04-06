CESAREO GARASA: Shows on tap for variety of musical tastes

While the Bakersfield Jazz Festival remains in a dormant state of slumber, the sounds that would usually be echoing from the CSUB amphitheater will echo elsewhere through our city in its place.
Guitarist Larry Carlton, 74, is no stranger to the BJF, having performed at it many years ago, and his upcoming show at Buck Owens' Crystal Palace on April 21 will kick off the 10th season of our local Guitar Masters concert series.
With multiple Grammy Awards under his belt, Carlton's collaborations read like a who's who of jazz rock/fusion luminaries, having worked with the likes of Joni Mitchell, Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, The Crusaders, Fourplay and Steely Dan as well as being a respected solo artist in his own right.
Although the concert will mostly appeal to fans of a particular vintage, I'd recommend inviting younger musicians to attend the all-ages show. They might not recognize the songs, or even his smooth, almost shimmering, sound — but they'll get a masterclass in finesse and top-shelf musicianship.
Judging from the show's flyer, expect Carlton and his ace band to concentrate on material from his 1978 self-titled solo album and his stellar work with Steely Dan ("Kid Charlemagne" and "Daddy Don't Live in That New York City No More" are high on that list).
Larry Carlton, doors open at 5 p.m., show at 7 p.m. April 21, Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd.; $55, available at buckowens.com/tickets.
This Saturday sees World Records concluding its "Three Concerts in Three Weekends" run with a performance by Texas-based guitarist Carolyn Wonderland, part 105 of their never-ending No Stinkin' Service Charge Blues Series.
Currently in support of her latest album, "Tempting Fate," Wonderland plays straightforward guitar-driven blues with a tone so crunchy it sounds like grease and sand, best exemplified on the song "Fragile Peace and Certain War." Her robust voice is elastic and powerful and whether she's about love, loss or a call to action, like on the track "The Laws Must Change," that fire in her has a reason for existing.
Texas blues has its own distinct flavor and Wonderland has it in abundance. She's fantastic and worth the attention.
Carol Wonderland, doors open at 6 p.m, show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, World Records, 2815 F St. $30-$40, tickets available at World Records or by calling 661-325-1982.
While Dropping In performs punk rock that might be considered anathema to the blues and jazz happening at these other events, the local trio really has a lot more in common than one might see at first glance. The three band members — Richard Bleau (guitar and vocals) Matt Hall (bass and vocals) and Colin Walker (drums) — attend Stockdale High School, two of them perform in the marching band. Walker recently turned 18 and Bleau turns 18 at the end of April.
The trio also performs energetic punk rock with solid musicianship and unbridled energy. Dropping In's full-length debut, "I've Seen This Before," four years in the making and released online in March, is a knockout that incorporates a variety of instrumentation and sounds that punctuate its tightly-harmonized, muscular pop punk, most notably Kyle Appleton's banjo on the album opener "Piggy Sue."
The album was also recorded in Appleton's home studio that has been steadily putting out some impressive material.
Much like Larry Carlton and Carolyn Wonderland, Dropping In is keeping the tradition of guitar-based music alive with a fresh, ebullient perspective and a keen understanding and respect for their genre's history and musical roots. Fans of Face to Face and Blink 182 will dig the band the most. It's exploration and intuition put into energetic, provocative form with a lot of skill and a mischievous sense of humor.
After receiving a lot of attention from performing at the juggernaut 3 Days in Space event, the band will has two shows this month.
The first will be on April 16 for an album release party being held at the Firehouse Southwest Station (the restaurant) on White Lane. Also on the bill will be Cholo Biafra, Labellium and Latest Regret, which is also celebrating the release of its debut EP, "Feedback." (Disclosure: I perform with Cholo Biafra.) The event is all-ages with a $7 cover and the first 50 people to purchase a physical copy of "I've Seen This Before" will get into the show for free.
A word of caution: It's an all-ages punk show, so fair warning to those with more sensitive proclivities.
Another all-ages gig is set for April 21 at Jerry's Pizza with Niner Niner and Middle-Aged Queers from Oakland.
Larry Carlton and Dropping In on the same night. Who says there's nothing to do here?
Dropping In shows: Album release party with Latest Regret, Labellium and Cholo Biafra, 6 p.m. April 16 at Firehouse Southwest Station, 7701 White Lane, Suite A3; $7; show at 7 p.m. April 21, Jerry's Pizza & Pub, 1817 Chester Ave., $8 in advance, $10 at the door; bit.ly/bakopunks.