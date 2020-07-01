Like most of us here in Bakersfield, I’m most familiar with Scott Cox’s voice. Sure, he’s also known for his random lively cowbell playing, but if you’ve been in earshot of a radio over the last 20 years, chances are you’ve heard Cox’s voice coming from it. — usually on his morning radio program on KERN Radio.
For decades, Cox has been giving traffic updates, shilling for his sponsors and speaking his witty mind loud and clear to Kern County and beyond. But for the last three years, he’s been using his voice in a different way: as musical tastemaker on his “Americana Country” show, broadcast on KERN, live and streaming, every Sunday from 4 to 6 P.M.
“I get emails every week saying, 'Oh my God, I've never heard of this guy before,'" Cox said as he was writing the playlist for this Sunday’s program. “And that's the best thing about doing the show is introducing people to stuff they’ve never heard.”
Each installment of “Americana Country” is filled with quality examples of artists and music that falls under the Americana spectrum — an admittedly broad term.
“It’s what country would have been if Nashville wouldn’t have ruined it,” Cox said. “It’s everything in the country/rock world that you can’t pigeonhole.”
“National record companies have an exact little cubby for every exact kind of music, and if it doesn’t fit in any those cubbies, it’s Americana. If Hank Williams was starting over again today, he would clearly be an Americana artist.”
For two hours, you get to hear a significant cross section of artists highlighting the intersections of their musical roots: Buck Owens played right after the Band of Heathens.
Jason Isbell, Merle Haggard, The White Stripes and Little Richard all getting their due on the radio in 2020. Plus we get a whole lot of Johns: Fogerty, Fullbright, Cash, Hiatt and Prine. Every episode ends with a song by the rock 'n’ roll Squidbilly himself: Unknown Hinson.
Cox handpicks the music on each program, treating each episode like a two-hour mixtape, with a heavy consideration on flow, context and gravity.
“(The show is) only two hours so it’s really hard to pare it down,” Cox said. “Somebody will come out with a new song and that will go on the list ... and maybe there’s another song that goes well with that song.”
“If you play a song that’s a Billy Joe Shaver cover, then you just gotta play a Billy Joe Shaver song. That’s just the way it is. Music flies around in my head and sometimes I’ll grab it and I’ll tell Siri to make a note, ‘Hey, remind me to play Dave Alvin,’ or something. Then, I go back to listen to all my notes and see what I have.”
Cox also credits his friend Mattson Rainer, who has an Americana station of his own in Texas, as a consistent resource for what to play on his show.
“He lets me just steal liberally from all his stuff and his playlists,” Cox said.
But even if Cox might be known for his humor, he’s dead serious about his music, not just what it is, but how it sounds. Anyone who’s seen Cox’s home turntable setup on social media or in person knows that he’s dead serious about his high fidelity (“I have huge vinyl game,” he said).
He’s also a stickler for wanting to create something that is becoming rarer and rarer in our current all-access-all-the-time, binge-watch culture: a weekly event that listeners have to tune in to hear — or miss out.
“It's not archived anywhere,” Cox said. “I'm the last person on the radio that wants people to hear it while it's being played. I know it's weird but there's just something magical about radio. That's how I like to listen to music.”
“It's two hours at the end of the week. Everything sucks. Everybody's all angry and depressed so it's just a couple of hours to hang out with your friends and listen to some decent music. There's not enough left of that in the world.”
Scott Cox’s “Americana Country” airs Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. on KERN 1180 AM/96.1 FM and streaming radio apps.
