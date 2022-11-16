 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CESAREO GARASA: Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton kick off tour at World Records

Musician Samantha Fish is definitely one to subvert expectations.

"I kind of like taking left turns," Fish said in a phone interview from her home in Louisiana. "I like being able to reinvent myself album to album because it's refreshing for me."

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you The Lowdown on local music and entertainment every other Thursday.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections