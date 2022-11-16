CESAREO GARASA: Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton kick off tour at World Records

Musician Samantha Fish is definitely one to subvert expectations.
"I kind of like taking left turns," Fish said in a phone interview from her home in Louisiana. "I like being able to reinvent myself album to album because it's refreshing for me."
Reinvention comes naturally to her, as with her last album "Faster" (2021) where she stretched the parameters of what a modern guitar-driven blues-based album could achieve. She tightened up her songcraft and kicked her fierce swagger into orbit. (That album cover! Mercy!)
Who knows if it's some innate Aquarian artistic wanderlust that leads Fish to make such bold choices so confidently, I'd wager even compellingly. Whatever it is, her sterling instincts have served her well.
Fish said, "I always laugh because I've got the best fans in the world, but every time I do something new and kind of out-of-the-box, they all trip over it. You can see them working it out online, 'What is this?!' And then they start coming around to the idea."
"It's fun to see because I know that at the end of the day we're going to put on a quality show — hopefully — and I have full faith that people will love it. I have to believe in it, otherwise, you know, what the hell?!"
Her talent is immense, her resolve Herculean (just take a look at her schedule) and her approach personable. She's fascinating, undeniably talented, magnetic and engaging. She will also return to perform at World Records as part of its No Stinkin' Service Charge Blues Series of concerts on Saturday, Dec. 3.
There, she will debut her new left turn that should be an easy sell to her fans: a musical collaboration with Texas-based singer-songwriter Jesse Dayton.
Kicking off with their upcoming World Records appearance, the two, backed by a new band, will conduct a 45-day tour across the Southern U.S. to test the waters with their new group.
The idea of collaborating with another artist had been in the concept stages with Fish and her manager for years. That idea solidified after seeing Dayton, whom Fish was friends with, perform in New Orleans.
"We (Fish and her manager) were watching the show and I remember leaning over and saying, 'Hey, you remember the project we were talking about? This is the guy,' Fish said. "If he wants to do it, I'm so in."
"Honestly, I've known Jesse for 10 years, maybe more. I grew up in Kansas City and I'd go to this place called Knuckleheads and Jesse would frequent there quite a bit. He was beloved there. They loved Jesse Dayton at this place."
Dayton's credits are formidable and his versatility prolific. He's worked with country music royalty like Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash and cowpunk rock icons X, John Doe and The Supersuckers. He collaborated with director Rob Zombie on the music to his movies "The Devil's Rejects" and "Halloween II," and has even directed a horror movie of his own, "Zombex" (2013). Dayton also has a recent release of his own: "Beaumonster" (2021).
"I'm really excited to take the stage with him because I think he's an amazing performer and a great storyteller," Fish said. "He's incredibly dynamic. It's kind of mind-boggling."
"I feel honored that we got to do this together because it's another facet to both of us."
When I mentioned that the Dec. 3 show will be like a "soft opening," Fish responded, "a soft opening, but the show is going to hit (expletive) hard."
The duo recorded a yet-to-be-named album together, produced by Jon Spencer of the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion in Woodstock, N.Y. It's scheduled for release next year.
The upcoming shows will be a balancing act for the two front people, trading off on leads and support on vocals and guitar, working together to tighten up all the moving parts of the show as they go on.
"We're going to preview a couple of songs off the album," Fish said, "(but) it's going to be his stuff, my stuff, stuff we did together, some covers (including songs by The Clash, Townes Van Zant, and Magic Sam); just a way to introduce our band to the public."
"By the time the record comes out, the show's going to be different because we'll have an entire song catalog to pull from. But, right now, this is going to be a pretty fun show because we're pulling from many different sources."
This is going to be a really unique show with some incredible talent. It's also the last leg before Fish goes back on the road to support "Faster," including some upcoming dates in Australia. Reserve your tickets sooner than later because having two powerhouses means twice the demand. For guitar lovers, this is a no-brainer, for Americana, blues and country fans, likewise.
"California is so expansive that you can touch on all of these different vibes just in this one state," Fish said. "Bakersfield definitely had a vibe. I'm really excited to bring this project to you because I think you're going to dig it."
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, with special guests The ZipGuns, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, World Records, 2815 F St. $35 to $45; call 661-325-1982 or visit venue to purchase. shopworldrecords.com.
Cesareo's pick
Glitterfox, 7 p.m. Thursday, McGarry's Irish Pub, 1110 Calloway Drive.
Even if the saying suggests that all that glitters might not be gold, in Glitterfox's world, every hour can be.
The self-described "Indy folk soundtrack for driving off into the sunset" duo (now a trio) returns to Bakersfield Thursday to McGarry's as part of its "Highway Forever" tour in support of its latest EP, "Night."
While the band may have started in Long Beach backyard parties and currently resides in Portland, lead singer Solange Igoa is originally from Bakersfield making the show here a sort-of homecoming.
Igoa and her bandmate wife, guitarist/multi-instrumentalist Andrea Walker, have put in some serious miles over the last few years since starting in 2012, recently hitting Nashville and maintaining a steady stream of gigging in and around their part of the Pacific Northwest. All of that work has honed their stage show to verge on telepathy. The duo will be joined on the tour by their bassist. Eric Stalker. Drummer Blaine Heinonen, who joined the band this summer, will not perform on this tour.
A highlight of "Night" is the song "Built to Break." Anchored by Igoa's pure and powerful voice enhanced by a natural Stevie Nicks-ish vibrato, it's powerful. Walker's swelling guitar work provides the perfect anchor and set-up for the song's sweet chorus.
Glitterfox's music blends acoustic guitar-based Americana with 1970s-era Laurel Canyon country/folk-infused rock. It evokes sun-glittered orange and browns, shag carpets and long stretches of nighttime road and longing.
"We put the tour together to celebrate our 10-year anniversary, actually," Walker wrote via text as she and Igoa were on the way to pick up Walker from the airport.
"We've been re-creating the honeymoon tour we did in 2019 after getting married."