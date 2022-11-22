 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CESAREO GARASA: Ready to revel on night before Thanksgiving

Traditionally, the night before Thanksgiving has been one of the busiest nights of the year for the local entertainment and service industry. Not only do we get an influx of folks coming home to visit family and friends, many of them revisit their old haunts as well. These returning pilgrims are able to really cut loose and, usually, be treated to a full meal the next day.

I've observed a bit less foot traffic in the years leading to the pandemic, which put a definite stop to the shenanigans — at least for a little while.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa covers local music and entertainment.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget