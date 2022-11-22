CESAREO GARASA: Ready to revel on night before Thanksgiving

Traditionally, the night before Thanksgiving has been one of the busiest nights of the year for the local entertainment and service industry. Not only do we get an influx of folks coming home to visit family and friends, many of them revisit their old haunts as well. These returning pilgrims are able to really cut loose and, usually, be treated to a full meal the next day.
I've observed a bit less foot traffic in the years leading to the pandemic, which put a definite stop to the shenanigans — at least for a little while.
Thankfully, just as audiences are joyfully rediscovering their appreciation for live music, this year's "night before Thanksgiving" celebration might very well be a welcome return to form for the perennial windfall it's typically been.
This list was compiled with the assistance of Gina Morris Gailey, the moderator of the Bakersfield Live Music group on Facebook.
Here are some of the events happening on Wednesday night. All events are 21 and over unless noted.
"Black Wednesday": Cover bands Lipstick Revolver and Rearview Mirror will play your rock favorites starting at 5:45 p.m. at Speakeasy Bar & Grill at 1933, 7900 Downing Ave. Cover charge is $5.
Thanksgiving Food Drive: Mixed Signals, playing '90s alternative and classic rock covers, will entertain at The Bellvedere, 3090 Brundage Lane, at 8 p.m. Admission is free but donations of canned foods are welcome and will be given to support the Bakersfield Homeless Center.
Annual Thanksgiving Eve Movie on the Patio: Enjoy a screening of "Home Alone" at 7 p.m. at BottleShock Wine and Brew, 1002 19th St. Admission is free.
"Night Before Thanksgiving Pachanga": Prepare to rock en español with Velorio, Tejano act Grupo Abigeo and DJs Manuel G and ILLFLOW starting at 7 p.m. at Elements Venue & Banquet Centre, 3401 Chester Ave. Suite H; Tickets in advance are $12, $25 for VIP, which includes a seat, souvenir lanyard and a three-taco plate, at thankseve2022.eventbrite.com; $17/$30 at the door. Call 661-301-4681 for more information.
Odie Crabtree: This all-ages free show will feature a variety of guitar-driven covers from the 1960s to the 1990s starting at 6 p.m. at Flame & Fire Brazilian Steakhouse, 12814 Stockdale Highway. Reservations recommended by visiting flameandfire.com/reserve or calling 661-498-7577.
Mike Peters: The musician will play acoustic country covers and originals starting at 6:30 p.m. at Krush Bar and Restaurant, 3900 Coffee Road, Suite 16. Admission is free for the all-ages show.
First-ever Cali Caliente Crew Friendsgiving: Along with providing an entertaining show, this event featuring DJ Frank G, DJ Rawbone and DJ Ko5mo will offer attendees a sneak preview of the cocktail lounge inside the Bitwise building that will have its proper grand opening at a future date. Doors open at 2 p.m., Madre Wise Cocktail Lounge, 1701 18th St. Free admission; full bar and food vendors will be available.
Jon Ranger "Pre-Thanksgiving Party": The indie soul singer-songwriter will perform starting at 8 p.m. at McGarry's Irish Pub, 1110 Calloway Drive, Suite 500. Free admission.
"Basque Pub Crawl:" Punk-infused Americans and country act Sons of Bakersfield will help revelers kick off (or continue) their crawl starting at 8 p.m. at Pyrenees Cafe, 601 Sumner St. Admission is $10, and reservations are recommended by calling 661-323-0053.
Night B4 Thanksgiving Jams: One great event name, two different locations with varying acts.
Party band Mento Buru, along with DJs Mikey and Mickey Rock, will rock the eastside Rock & Wings, 2858 Niles St., for a free all-ages show starting at 7 p.m. Call 661-432-7743 for details.
Rock en español/cumbia group Los Miaus will play a free all-ages show at Rock & Wings, 2180 White Lane, starting at 8:30 p.m.
Sixth annual Sandrini's/Country Deluxe Turkey Shoot: It'll be a night of country with Vince Galindo and Country Deluxe along with special guests Zane Adamo and Nick Green from The Soda Crackers (vintage country) and and Mike Peters. Music starts at 9 p.m. at Sandrini's Public House, 1918 Eye St. Admission is free.
Hand Turkeys and High Fives: Full-tilt rock 'n' roll act The Aviators will play at 7:30 p.m. at Temblor Brewing Co., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd., Suite 200. No word on if the pelvic thrust-activated cowbell belt (the cowbell-t?) will make an appearance. Admission is $5 for the all-ages show.
Boogie Shooz Pre-Thanksgiving Fun: Cover band Boogie Shooz along with special guests will perform starting at 7 p.m. at Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill, 11350 Ming Ave. Admission is free but those who bring four canned food items will be entered in a raffle to win a Wiki's gift card. Reservations are recommended by calling 661-399-4547.
Pre-Thanksgiving Festivities: Enjoy bottle specials, giveaways and a Prisoner wine tasting starting at 6 p.m. at Wine Me Up, 3900 Coffee Road. Suite 2. The tasting is $20, which includes a small snack plate; visit eventbrite.com for tickets. Bring a toy or two to donate to the wine bar's Toys for Tots drive for a chance to win a big raffle basket.
Post-Thanksgiving festivities
For those wanting to keep the party going — or recover from it — Guthrie's Alley Cat (1525 Wall St.) will be having a "Bloody Mary Bacon Breakfast Burrito Bash" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
Later on Friday, Pyrenees Cafe will host a Day After Turkey show at 7 p.m. that will be a throwback to the 1980s/1990s featuring Glenda Robles and her band, Brett Beller and the Matchmaker All Stars and the reunited Hitmen. These musicians were royalty in their heyday and this show will provide ample opportunity for old friends and fans to relive their youth on many different levels. Hopefully, with the people they love, not with the ones that they loathe. Admission is $19, $29 for reserved seating; visit moonshineme.net for tickets.
And, lastly, on Saturday for the true party champions, local reggae lions Dub Seeds will perform an all-ages Sublime tribute (starting with a Nate Dogg DJ tribute set) at the "Give Thanks Jam" at Great Change Brewing, 4200 Resnik Court, starting at 1 p.m. (noon for VIP). For music fans with a gamer soul, there will be a cornhole tournament put on by the MOB Cornhole Group.
Admission is $7 in advance at givethanksjam.eventbrite.com or $10 at the door; VIP is $35, which will include two slices of pizza, a tamale, a guaranteed seat and early admission.