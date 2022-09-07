 Skip to main content
CESAREO GARASA: Ready for reggae? UB40 returns with pals for latest tour

With a string of massive hits in a career spanning over 40 years, British band UB40 is arguably reggae music's greatest global ambassador this side of Bob Marley.

The band's show on Sept. 17 at the Dignity Health Amphitheater is part of its "Bigga Baggariddim" tour, named after their 2021 release of the same name — the band's 21st.

Contributing columnist Cesareo Garasa brings you The Lowdown on local music and entertainment every other Thursday.

